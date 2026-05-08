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Jammin’ at the Jamboree

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A member of the Flippenout Trampoline team appears to b ...
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A member of the Flippenout Trampoline team appears to be walking on air, much to the delight of the crowd.
The car show, always a crowd favorite, attracts vehicles of all eras.
The car show, always a crowd favorite, attracts vehicles of all eras.
Vendors, selling homemade goods and crafts of all sorts, could be found all around the festival.
Vendors, selling homemade goods and crafts of all sorts, could be found all around the festival.
A variety of musical acts performed over the two-day event.
A variety of musical acts performed over the two-day event.
The antiques area brought out a little of everything.
The antiques area brought out a little of everything.
Spring Jamboree again featured plenty of activities for the kids, including the popular train ride.
Spring Jamboree again featured plenty of activities for the kids, including the popular train ride.
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May 7, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

A member of the Flippenout Trampoline team appears to be walking on air, much to the delight of the crowd.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Spring Jamboree again featured plenty of activities for the kids, including the popular train ride.

A variety of musical acts performed over the two-day event.

The car show, always a crowd favorite, attracts vehicles of all eras.

Vendors, selling homemade goods and crafts of all sorts, could be found all around the festival.

The antiques area brought out a little of everything.

No festival would be complete without ample amounts of tasty food.

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Feds take over Sylvanie case
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The case against Boulder City’s Terry Sylvanie took a turn last month when a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse images.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Attendees at last week's CCSD community meeting in Boulder C ...
CCSD receives more input on master plan
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

More than 50 parents, educators and interested residents met for round two of discussion regarding Clark County School District’s preliminary draft options for its Facility Master Plan.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Gibson Lamoreaux spikes the ball against C ...
Eagles finish league play undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to reclaim the 3A state title, Boulder City High School boys volleyball completed their first step, finishing league play with an undefeated record after beating rival Moapa Valley 3-1 on April 29.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City's Sancha Jenas-Keogh finishes first in the 100-meter ...
Track teams head to regionals Friday
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting a small-school invitational on May 1, Boulder City High School girls track and field finished second out of 13 programs, while the boys finished sixth out of 13 schools.

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Softball ends regular season by defeating Moapa Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rising to the occasion, Boulder City High School softball defeated rival Moapa Valley 7-3 April 30 to finish the regular season on a high note.

BCHS band performs in Disneyland
By Amy Wagner, Principal, BCHS

There are performances, and then there are moments that become part of the magic.

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Eagles pick up two key wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Building a winning streak before the postseason, Boulder City High School baseball picked up victories this past week over Laughlin and White Pine.