Feds take over Sylvanie case

The case against Boulder City’s Terry Sylvanie took a turn last month when a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse images.

The case against Boulder City’s Terry Sylvanie took a turn last month when a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse images.

Grand jurors returned the indictment on April 21, and the state, in turn, dropped its case against the longtime resident.

In early April, Boulder City Justice of the Peace Christopher Tilman granted a defense request for a status hearing in 30 days. Sylvanie’s attorney, Joshua Tomsheck, appeared via videoconference and made the request.

“I think we’re likely to get the case resolved,” Tomsheck told the court at that time.

Sylvanie was scheduled to appear before Tilman on May 5, but court records show that the state’s case was closed April 30. On that same day, the defendant made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts.

According to court minutes from that appearance, Sylvanie pleaded not guilty to two counts of distributing abuse images and one count of possessing abuse images.

The minutes also state that the government moved for detention, but Sylvanie was released on his own recognizance with conditions.

A jury trial was set for July 7 before U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II.

Sylvanie, 50, was arrested on Dec. 19. His criminal complaint, filed in Boulder City Justice Court on Dec. 22, accused him of downloading the child sexual abuse material “on or about” March 11, 2025.

The material he is accused of downloading featured children ranging in age from infancy to 8, according to Sylvanie’s original criminal complaint.

According to the federal indictment, Sylvanie distributed abuse material on Feb. 25, 2025, and March 11, 2025. The indictment claims he possessed the material “beginning at an unknown time” until about Dec. 19.