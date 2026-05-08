CCSD receives more input on master plan

More than 50 parents, educators and interested residents met for round two of discussion regarding Clark County School District’s preliminary draft options for its Facility Master Plan.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha King Elementary Principal Jason Schrock, BCHS Assistant Principal Alexis Sharp (in black) and Mitchell Elementary Principal Tracy Echeverria (in white) listen to consultant Paul Mills during last week’s CCSD meeting regarding its Facility Master Plan.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Attendees at last week's CCSD community meeting in Boulder City had an opportunity to discuss at each table their priorities in terms of possible consolidation.

More than 50 parents, educators and interested residents met for round two of discussion regarding Clark County School District’s preliminary draft options for its Facility Master Plan.

They met last Wednesday at the high school. That meeting had been tentatively scheduled for May 13, but due to a schedule conflict for BCHS, the meeting date was moved.

While the discussion was hosted by the Clark County School District, it was again led by Cannon Design, which is assisting with the district’s Facility Master Plan. Comments and suggestions have been added to the draft report since the April 1 community meeting in Boulder City. The draft, which can be viewed at fmp.ccsd.net, includes comments and suggestions from attendees of that April 1 meeting. It also includes two additional options, including a pre-K-12 campus. In addition, there’s a survey that parents and teachers are encouraged to take.

“This really isn’t about the buildings but rather the magic that happens in these buildings,” said Cannon’s Paul Mills, who led the discussion, as he did on April 1.

Earlier in the school year, CCSD, the fifth largest school district in the nation, put out its five-year enrollment projections for all of its schools going out through to the 2030-31 school year. For the Boulder City public schools, it shows the following with current enrollment, projected number of students and the percentage of increase or decrease in five years:

■ Andrew Mitchell Elementary … 340 … 296 … 13% decrease

■ Boulder City High School: 582 … 489 … 16% decrease

■ Garrett Junior High … 380 … 291 … 23% decrease

■ Martha P. King Elementary… 359 … 261 … 27% decrease

Overall, CCSD is anticipating a 10-11% decrease in enrollment districtwide in five years.

The report also shows projected utilization percentages (number of seats filled) in five years. Mitchell comes in at 64% followed by BCHS 55%, King 45% and Garrett 41%. It was pointed out that these numbers take into account those students attending Boulder City schools though the Choice of School Assignment (COSA) program. Around 30% of BCHS’ enrollment and 15% of Garrett’s students come from Henderson or Las Vegas.

More than five years ago, CCSD brought forth a plan calling for the closure of Garrett, King and Mitchell and building a new, K-8 campus. That proposal received plenty of pushback from the community and the plan was scrapped. However, the preK-8 concept is now one of the options being considered.

With the exception of what’s being called Option A, which shows all four schools remaining but with costly and timely modifications, consolidation is mentioned in the remainder of the options. This is based on projected enrollments and the age of Mitchell (built in 1970), Garrett (1978) and King (1991).

Prior to the opening of King, Mitchell was a K-5 campus and dating back prior to 1978 when Garrett opened, Mitchell was K-6 and BCHS was 7-12. If consolidation were to occur among the elementary schools, for example, Mills said it may include an entirely new campus or putting the students into one of the existing campuses and making modifications or additions.

“We’re at a point where your voice really, really matters,” Mills said.

The district currently manages roughly 400 buildings and currently has $15 billion in facility needs but only $3.6 billion in available bond funding.

CCSD has built more than 50 schools and renovated another 250 since 2017.

The CCSD board is expected to make a decision on the Facility Master Plan this fall. However, implementation could take several years.