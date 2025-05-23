Memorial Day events set for cemetery

The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery will again host a ceremony to honor those who have lost their lives in service for the country whether it was during times of peace or wartime.

File photo by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery will have a trio of events on Memorial Day (May 26) to honor those who have lost their lives. This will include the placement of thousands of small American flags at the gravesites.

The ceremony is set for Monday, May 26, at 1 p.m. inside the chapel of the cemetery at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City.

There are also weekend activities leading up to Memorial Day. On Saturday, May 24 beginning at 7 a.m. is the Flag-In event, an annual tradition where volunteers show their respect and pay honor to veterans by placing a small American flag on each grave site. Volunteers are asked to assemble in the southern Courtyard Chapel area where they will receive instruction on how and where to place the flags. On Sunday, May 25, the Special Forces ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.

“This Memorial Day marks several important anniversaries for both the military and our country,” Col. Mary Devine, director of the Nevada Department of Veteran Services, wrote in an email to the Review.

“This year, 2025, marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Armed Forces. This speaks to the strength and importance as well as the historical significance of our military dating back to the Revolutionary War.”

She went on to say, “We are also commemorating the 80th anniversary of V-E Day, which is a time to recognize and honor the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of the Greatest Generation, both on the battlefield and the home front. It is important for us to remember the tremendous sacrifices made, as well as the service of all those who ensured America’s victories, which allows us to live free.

“Finally, our currently-serving Nevada military members and their loved ones recognize the sacrifices of those who have gone before them and the sacrifices they may be called upon to make. This Memorial Day, please keep these service members in your thoughts and prayers. We will forever remain grateful for all they do in service to our country.”