Kickin’ Off the Season in Style

Thousands came out Saturday for the 29th Wurst Festival, sponored by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary club. Attendees enjoyed food, a car show, live music and a live auction. Money raised helps support scholarship programs as well as the annual Grad Night. The event helps kick off the busy fall season of events in Boulder City.

Hundreds of vehicles of all ages were on hand to admire Saturday.

Boulder City Sunrise Rotary members Joe Stubitz and Eric Estes, along with emcee Mike Pacini (far right) all donned their best hot dog attire during the live auction.

Another big hit is the annual car show, sponsored by the Boulder City Cruisin' Association.

The live auction brought in tens of thousands of dollars thanks to donated items from the community, which included vehicles, trips and household items.

The Wiskey Brotherhood were again on hand to entertain the crowd with covers of hits from the '70 and '80s.

Members of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary fight off the smoke to show off the stars and namesake of the event.

Photos by Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

