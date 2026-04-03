BCHS seeking nominees for HOF

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School is now accepting nominees for this installment of the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame, which was created in 2000.

It’s no secret what high school sports has meant to Boulder City over the years.

The number of state championships can be seen within the high school gym, not to mention the monument dedicated to those championships as one drives into town.

Another sign of what sports means to Boulder City is the high school’s Golden Eagle Hall of Fame, which every two years, inducts former athletes, coaches and community members and organizations that have contributed to BCHS sports. It was created in 2000 by former BCHS Athletic Director Bob Northridge.

The BCHS athletic department is currently in the process of organizing the induction of members into the 13th class of the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame. Nominations for the 2026 Hall of Fame class are due on or before May 13. The winners will be notified at the end of May.

According to Athletic Director Alex Moore, the purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding individuals who have had a significant impact on athletics at BCHS.

“I enjoy hearing the inductees’ stories and what they have done over the years,” Moore said.

Athletes that graduated before 2016 are eligible for nomination. Coaches and contributors are automatically eligible for nomination. Nominees who did not get selected in the first year of their nomination will have their applications placed in an active file for future years. Re-nomination is permitted. When nominating someone, include as much information as possible with your nomination.

Past inductees

In 2024, Tad Thormodsgaard, BCHS class of 1987 and HOF class of 2017, shared with the Review what it meant to him to be inducted.

“So many great students and athletes have passed down the halls of BCHS and I feel blessed and honored to be mentioned in the same category as those that have been inducted into the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame,” the state championship wrestler said. “I reflect on all the great teammates, workout partners, coaches and support I had from my family and the supportive community during my formative years at BCHS. I’m truly thankful and honored to be part of the BCHS Golden Eagle Hall of Fame.”

Carla Pracht, also a member of the BCHS class of 1987, was inducted into the HOF in 2009 for her achievements in track, cross county and basketball.

“When I was first notified that I was going to be inducted into the Boulder City Hall of Fame in 2009, I was very excited and honored,” she told the Review two years ago. “It brought back so many awesome memories of being a Boulder City Eagle and participating in a variety of team sports. I was very fortunate to have awesome coaches and teammates. I learned a great deal throughout the years and will cherish the memories. Boulder City High School is definitely one of a kind.”

Questions can be directed to the BCHS athletic office at 702-799-8200 ext. 4120. Nominations can be made on the website at Golden Eagle Hall of Fame or nomination forms can be picked up at Boulder City High School. Mail nominations to BCHS Athletics 1101 Fifth St. Boulder City, NV 89005, or email them to Alex Moore at mooref@nv.ccsd.net.