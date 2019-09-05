Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 5

1 GRAB YOUR BIBS: Delight your taste buds and head to the Boulder City Elks Lodge at 1217 Boulder City Parkway on Saturday for Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves &Lobsters fundraiser. The annual event includes a live Maine lobster dinner, silent auction and door prizes. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

The annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty takes place Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Pool, 891 Avenue B.

(Getty Images) Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold its annual Loaves & Lobsters fundraising dinner Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

2 ALL WET: Local canines get their day to play in the water as Boulder City Pool holds its fifth annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty on Saturday. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, the event will include two sessions. Cost is $6 per dog. The pool is at 861 Avenue B. Visit www.bcnv.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=94for additional information.

3 GET YOUR BLUES ON: The Rick Berthod Band returns to the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. to present an evening of the blues Friday. Berthod, a master blues and rock artist who has been inducted into the Las Vegas Blues Hall of Fame, has performed with notable artists such as B.B. King, Gregg Allman, Etta James, Delbert McClinton and Guitar Shorty. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.