100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 5

By Boulder City Review
September 5, 2019 - 9:27 am
 

1  GRAB YOUR BIBS: Delight your taste buds and head to the Boulder City Elks Lodge at 1217 Boulder City Parkway on Saturday for Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves &Lobsters fundraiser. The annual event includes a live Maine lobster dinner, silent auction and door prizes. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

2  ALL WET: Local canines get their day to play in the water as Boulder City Pool holds its fifth annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty on Saturday. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, the event will include two sessions. Cost is $6 per dog. The pool is at 861 Avenue B. Visit www.bcnv.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=94for additional information.

3   GET YOUR BLUES ON: The Rick Berthod Band returns to the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. to present an evening of the blues Friday. Berthod, a master blues and rock artist who has been inducted into the Las Vegas Blues Hall of Fame, has performed with notable artists such as B.B. King, Gregg Allman, Etta James, Delbert McClinton and Guitar Shorty. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Dam Short Film Festival) Eric Vozzola of Las Vegas created the winning poster for the 2020 Dam ...
Artist’s colorful interpretation of desert wins poster contest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Eric Vozzola, a graphic artist from Las Vegas, won the Dam Short Film Festival’s poster contest with his design featuring geometric elements creating a bright, colorful desert scene with Hoover Dam in the background.

Bryan Cranston, left, and Kevin Hart star in "The Upside" by STXFilms. It will be shown Friday, ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 29
By Boulder City Review

1 POP THE CORN: “The Upside” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The comedy, starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, explores the relationship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and an unemployed man with a criminal record who was hired to help him. Bring blankets and snacks. There is no cost to attend.

The Boulder City Pool features open swim sessions daily for area residents to enjoy.
Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 22
By Boulder City Review

1 CREATIVE COOKING: Head over to the Boulder City Library to learn how to make delicious meals without an oven during its No Oven August class at 2 p.m. Saturday. The class size is limited, and it’s intended for those 16 and older. There is no cost, but participants are required to register at the information desk at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. For additional information, call 702-293-1281.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 15
By Boulder City Review

1 CORNHOLE COMPETITION: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will hold an end-of-summer tournament. The double-elimination cornhole tourney begins at 8 p.m. The event also includes entertainment with a live DJ, raffles and prizes. There is a $20 per person or $40 per team entry fee. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

"Shazam!," starring Zachary Levi, left, and Jack Dylan Grazer, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Frida ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 8
By Boulder City Review

1 ARTISTICALLY SOUND: Artist Dawn Lockett, who creates acrylic paintings on recycled vinyl albums, will be feted at a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday inside the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Those attending will have the opportunity to view Lockett’s work and ask her questions. The exhibit of her art continues throughout August in the gallery. Visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

(Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is organizing the first ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 BON APPETIT: Sunday kicks off the inaugural Boulder City Best Dam Restaurant Week, allowing local eateries to showcase some of their best dishes. A variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options will be provided, ranging from $10 to $40. More than a dozen restaurants have signed up. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/bc-best-dam-restaurant-week.html for additional information and links to restaurant menus.

(Dam Short Film Society) Artists are being asked to submit designs for the 2020 Dam Short Film ...
Poster entries sought for film fest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Area artists are invited to create a poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival.

(Marvel Studios) Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in "Captain Marvel," which w ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, July 25
By Boulder City Review

1 BOWLED OVER: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. The alley is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability.

(Adam Miller) Folk singer and story teller Adam Miller will present his award-winning show, “ ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, July 18
By Boulder City Review

1 HISTORY THROUGH SONG: Folk singer and storyteller Adam Miller will present his award-winning show, “Woody Guthrie: When the World’s on Fire,” at 3 p.m. Friday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. One of the premier autoharpists, Miller will weave tales of Guthrie’s life with song. Guthrie wrote more than 1,000 songs, including “This Land is Your Land.” The concert is free. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

(The Moves Collective) The Moves Collective will perform Friday, July 12, at the Boulder Dam Br ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, July 11
By Boulder City Review

1 ON THE MOVE: The Moves Collective performs Friday night at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Based in Ocean Beach, California, the funk-heavy jam band has played clubs and festivals across the country, striving to remind listeners to “move in the moment” through their songs and stories. The high-energy ensemble thrives on its interaction with its audience. The performance begins at 8 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.