53°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Best Bets, Feb. 9-15

By Boulder City Review
February 8, 2023 - 3:32 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Photo courtesy Nevada Southern Live Steamers) Take a ride on a scaled model train with member ...
(Photo courtesy Nevada Southern Live Steamers) Take a ride on a scaled model train with members of the Nevada Southern Live Steamers. The trains operate run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Rides are free.

1 RED CARPET READY: Celebrity couples will be roaming the streets downtown Saturday as the Best Dam Wine Walk hosts its monthly event. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., with check-in through 6:30 at My 4 Sons Comic Cards, 1308 Wyoming St., the wine walk provides an opportunity to visit local businesses, often after their regular hours. Admission is $25 per person, plus Eventbrite fees, in advance or $30 at check-in.

2 FULL STEAM AHEAD: Immerse yourself in a large-scale, outdoor model railroad that you can ride on. The trains, powered by live steam engines or diesel-electric locomotive replicas, run along a 7.5 inch gauge line near the depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. The steamers run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Rides are free and no tickets are required. The trains are owned and operated by volunteer members of the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2R01Vq9.

3 BLOODY VALENTINE: Celebrate the holiday of love with Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum My Bloody Valentine Ball from 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Those attending are invited to dress as their favorite slasher or victim for a costume contest and prom pictures. There will be punch and cookies, along with a double feature screening of “My Bloody Valentine” from 1981 and 2009. Additionally, Brett “Big Schwag” Wagner, known for his roles in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “The Crazies” and “John Dies at the End” will be on hand from 7-8 p.m. for photos. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at fareharbor.com/embeds/book/tomdevlinsmonstermuseum/items/354727. The museum is at 1310 Boulder City Parkway.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(File photo) The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Feb. 16-20 ...
Film fest returns to in-person schedule
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After two years of trying to do everything online, Lee Lanier is ready to welcome live audiences back to the Dam Short Film Festival. The latest edition of the popular festival is scheduled to run Feb. 16-20 in downtown Boulder City.

(Getty Images) Stews and other dishes that can be made in a slow cooker are showcased at Jump S ...
Best Bets, Feb. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 FAMILY TIME: Boulder City Library is hosting a family activity centered around “The Snowy Day” at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the boardroom. In addition to reading the story, there will be a craft activity. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling Wednesd ...
Best Bets, Jan. 26-Feb. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 HISTORIC STROLL: Take a walk through the past while learning about the people and events that shaped Boulder City on a visit to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

(Getty Images) Boulder Dam Brewing Company will hold a sangria championship from 7-11 p.m. Frid ...
Best Bets, Jan. 19-25
By Boulder City Review

1 GOTTA HAVE HARP: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on a West African kora (harp) during a concert at 6 p.m. Monday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His presentation also includes an educational demonstration on the ancient 21-stringed instrument, which is traditionally played by oral historians. Many songs tell stories of war, hardships and love while presenting history. Gaskell traveled to West Africa to study.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will offer an origami class at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 ...
Best Bets, Jan. 12-18
By Boulder City Review

1 FOLDED AGAIN: Celebrate National Dragon Appreciation Day learning how to make origami dragons. Origami is the Japanese art of paper folding. The class, scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder City Library, is for those 18 and older; registration is required. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for details.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Jan. 5-11
By Boulder City Review

1 BELLS RINGING: The Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival in Boulder City culminates with a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the old gym of the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. The festival, co-sponsored by the Harmony Handbells and Boulder City United Methodist Church, brings together handbell ringers from Nevada and Southern California. There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be taken.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
By Boulder City Review

1 WELCOME 2023: Ring in the new year during a celebration at the Boulder City Brewing Co. There will be live music with Jase Wills, a champagne toast at midnight and prizes. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in ...
Best Bets, Dec. 22-28
ByBoulder City Review

1 MUSICAL SANTA: Rock N Santa, aka Robby LeBlanc, will perform classical guitar music for the holidays during brunch from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1672 Boulder City Parkway. In between performances, Santa will visit with children and pose for pictures. LeBlanc is an international concert guitarist and has toured the world performing; his first appearance as Santa was when he was 16 years old. For more information, visit RockNSanta.com.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Wreaths to honor the service of our nations veterans will be p ...
Best Bets, Dec. 15-21
By Boulder City Review

1 SPECIAL SALUTE: Fresh holiday wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans Saturday morning at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America observance. A short ceremony in the chapel, and instructions about how to properly place the wreaths and honor the veterans’ service, will begin at 9 a.m. The cemetery is at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Dec. 8-14
By Boulder City Review

1 CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: Join musical artists for a community celebration featuring holiday songs and Christmas carols at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. There is no cost to attend, but donations of nonperishable foods for Emergency Aid of Boulder City are welcome. Boulder City United Methodist Church, Grace Community Church and St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church are co-sponsoring the concert.