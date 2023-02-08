Best Bets, Feb. 9-15

1 RED CARPET READY: Celebrity couples will be roaming the streets downtown Saturday as the Best Dam Wine Walk hosts its monthly event. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., with check-in through 6:30 at My 4 Sons Comic Cards, 1308 Wyoming St., the wine walk provides an opportunity to visit local businesses, often after their regular hours. Admission is $25 per person, plus Eventbrite fees, in advance or $30 at check-in.

(Photo courtesy Nevada Southern Live Steamers) Take a ride on a scaled model train with members of the Nevada Southern Live Steamers. The trains operate run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Rides are free.

2 FULL STEAM AHEAD: Immerse yourself in a large-scale, outdoor model railroad that you can ride on. The trains, powered by live steam engines or diesel-electric locomotive replicas, run along a 7.5 inch gauge line near the depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. The steamers run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Rides are free and no tickets are required. The trains are owned and operated by volunteer members of the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2R01Vq9.

3 BLOODY VALENTINE: Celebrate the holiday of love with Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum My Bloody Valentine Ball from 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Those attending are invited to dress as their favorite slasher or victim for a costume contest and prom pictures. There will be punch and cookies, along with a double feature screening of “My Bloody Valentine” from 1981 and 2009. Additionally, Brett “Big Schwag” Wagner, known for his roles in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “The Crazies” and “John Dies at the End” will be on hand from 7-8 p.m. for photos. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at fareharbor.com/embeds/book/tomdevlinsmonstermuseum/items/354727. The museum is at 1310 Boulder City Parkway.

