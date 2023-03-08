60°F
Best Bets, March 9-15

By Boulder City Review
March 8, 2023 - 2:56 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) In 2019, Kathy Emling, left, president of the Senior Center of ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) In 2019, Kathy Emling, left, president of the Senior Center of Boulder City's board of directors, and Sharon Imlay manned a table filled with baked goods to help raise money for the center's Meals on Wheel's program during the fourth annual Rock, Roll & Stroll. This year's event, the fifth annual, takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Best Dam Wine Walk will present a Mardi Gras Crawl from 4- ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Best Dam Wine Walk will present a Mardi Gras Crawl from 4-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Boulder City.

1 READY TO ROCK: The Rock, Roll & Stroll fundraiser for the Senior Center of Boulder City’s Meals on Wheels program will be presented from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. The fifth annual event will include a car show, games, food and music by DJ Mike Pacini. For more information, call 702-293-3320.

2 GOOD TIMES ROLL: Saturday’s Best Dam Wine Walk, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will be a Mardi Gras Crawl. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., check-in will be at Ruben’s Wood Craft and Toys, 555 Hotel Plaza, until 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, plus fees, and $30 at check-in. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/3J4vim5.

3 ‘HEART’FELT ART: Explore the Boulder City Art Guild, which is showcasing an exhibit entitled “Hearts Galore” throughout March, and get to know the featured artist during a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Jewelry and “Doodles” by Priscilla Rogers are on display in the gallery, located inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Nevada State Railroad Museum, Friends of Nevada Southern R ...
Best Bets, March 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 MUSIC MAKER: Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ted Sablay will perform at the Boulder Dam Brewing Company from 7-10 Saturday night. A native of Wisconsin, Sablay now calls Las Vegas home. He has spent much of the past 20 years as a touring member and regular collaborator with The Killers. He debuted his first album as a solo artist in 2022. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Getty Images)
Best Bets, Feb. 23-March 1
By Boulder City Review

1 FANTASTIC THEATER: The Young Hearts Theater Group, sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church, will present C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy tale “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Admission is free.

(File image) The Dam Short Film Festival will be held Feb. 16-20 at the Elaine K. Smith Buildin ...
Best Bets, Feb. 16-22
By Boulder City Review

1 MORE MOVIES: The Dam Short Film Festival returns for its 19th incarnation and with in-person screenings, but at a new location. Scheduled Thursday through Monday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., the festival will screen 153 short films in about 30 programs. Tickets are $12.50 per program, $45 for a full-day pass and $150 for an event pass. Visit www.damshortfilm.org for more information.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Feb. 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 RED CARPET READY: Celebrity couples will be roaming the streets downtown Saturday as the Best Dam Wine Walk hosts its monthly event. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., with check-in through 6:30 at My 4 Sons Comic Cards, 1308 Wyoming St., the wine walk provides an opportunity to visit local businesses, often after their regular hours. Admission is $25 per person, plus Eventbrite fees, in advance or $30 at check-in.

(File photo) The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Feb. 16-20 ...
Film fest returns to in-person schedule
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After two years of trying to do everything online, Lee Lanier is ready to welcome live audiences back to the Dam Short Film Festival. The latest edition of the popular festival is scheduled to run Feb. 16-20 in downtown Boulder City.

(Getty Images) Stews and other dishes that can be made in a slow cooker are showcased at Jump S ...
Best Bets, Feb. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 FAMILY TIME: Boulder City Library is hosting a family activity centered around “The Snowy Day” at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the boardroom. In addition to reading the story, there will be a craft activity. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling Wednesd ...
Best Bets, Jan. 26-Feb. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 HISTORIC STROLL: Take a walk through the past while learning about the people and events that shaped Boulder City on a visit to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

(Getty Images) Boulder Dam Brewing Company will hold a sangria championship from 7-11 p.m. Frid ...
Best Bets, Jan. 19-25
By Boulder City Review

1 GOTTA HAVE HARP: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on a West African kora (harp) during a concert at 6 p.m. Monday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His presentation also includes an educational demonstration on the ancient 21-stringed instrument, which is traditionally played by oral historians. Many songs tell stories of war, hardships and love while presenting history. Gaskell traveled to West Africa to study.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will offer an origami class at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 ...
Best Bets, Jan. 12-18
By Boulder City Review

1 FOLDED AGAIN: Celebrate National Dragon Appreciation Day learning how to make origami dragons. Origami is the Japanese art of paper folding. The class, scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder City Library, is for those 18 and older; registration is required. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for details.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Jan. 5-11
By Boulder City Review

1 BELLS RINGING: The Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival in Boulder City culminates with a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the old gym of the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. The festival, co-sponsored by the Harmony Handbells and Boulder City United Methodist Church, brings together handbell ringers from Nevada and Southern California. There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be taken.