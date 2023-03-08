Best Bets, March 9-15

1 READY TO ROCK: The Rock, Roll & Stroll fundraiser for the Senior Center of Boulder City’s Meals on Wheels program will be presented from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. The fifth annual event will include a car show, games, food and music by DJ Mike Pacini. For more information, call 702-293-3320.

(Boulder City Review file photo) In 2019, Kathy Emling, left, president of the Senior Center of Boulder City's board of directors, and Sharon Imlay manned a table filled with baked goods to help raise money for the center's Meals on Wheel's program during the fourth annual Rock, Roll & Stroll. This year's event, the fifth annual, takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Best Dam Wine Walk will present a Mardi Gras Crawl from 4-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Boulder City.

2 GOOD TIMES ROLL: Saturday’s Best Dam Wine Walk, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will be a Mardi Gras Crawl. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., check-in will be at Ruben’s Wood Craft and Toys, 555 Hotel Plaza, until 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, plus fees, and $30 at check-in. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/3J4vim5.

3 ‘HEART’FELT ART: Explore the Boulder City Art Guild, which is showcasing an exhibit entitled “Hearts Galore” throughout March, and get to know the featured artist during a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Jewelry and “Doodles” by Priscilla Rogers are on display in the gallery, located inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com

