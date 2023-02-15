38°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Best Bets, Feb. 16-22

By Boulder City Review
February 15, 2023 - 3:57 pm
 
(File image) The Dam Short Film Festival will be held Feb. 16-20 at the Elaine K. Smith Buildin ...
(File image) The Dam Short Film Festival will be held Feb. 16-20 at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.
(File photo) Brews and Choo Choos, presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City and sponsored b ...
(File photo) Brews and Choo Choos, presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City and sponsored by Boulder Dam Brewing Co., a mobile beer tasting event on a historic train, takes off from the Nevada State Railroad Museum at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

1 MORE MOVIES: The Dam Short Film Festival returns for its 19th incarnation and with in-person screenings, but at a new location. Scheduled Thursday through Monday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., the festival will screen 153 short films in about 30 programs. Tickets are $12.50 per program, $45 for a full-day pass and $150 for an event pass. Visit www.damshortfilm.org for more information.

2 TASTY TRACKS: Brews and Choo Choos returns to the tracks of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday. Presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City as a fundraiser and sponsored by Boulder Dam Brewing Co., the event will include a ride aboard a historic railcar and beer tasting. Tickets range from $25 to $75, depending on seating location and amenities. The event is limited to those 21 and older. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/brews-choo-choos-tickets-519208726277.

3 CRAZY FOR CHOCOLATE: Cooking with the sweet treat will be the focus of Boulder City Library’s latest class in the How Not to Burn Toast series. The class, designed for those 18 and older, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Feb. 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 RED CARPET READY: Celebrity couples will be roaming the streets downtown Saturday as the Best Dam Wine Walk hosts its monthly event. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., with check-in through 6:30 at My 4 Sons Comic Cards, 1308 Wyoming St., the wine walk provides an opportunity to visit local businesses, often after their regular hours. Admission is $25 per person, plus Eventbrite fees, in advance or $30 at check-in.

(File photo) The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Feb. 16-20 ...
Film fest returns to in-person schedule
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After two years of trying to do everything online, Lee Lanier is ready to welcome live audiences back to the Dam Short Film Festival. The latest edition of the popular festival is scheduled to run Feb. 16-20 in downtown Boulder City.

(Getty Images) Stews and other dishes that can be made in a slow cooker are showcased at Jump S ...
Best Bets, Feb. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 FAMILY TIME: Boulder City Library is hosting a family activity centered around “The Snowy Day” at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the boardroom. In addition to reading the story, there will be a craft activity. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling Wednesd ...
Best Bets, Jan. 26-Feb. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 HISTORIC STROLL: Take a walk through the past while learning about the people and events that shaped Boulder City on a visit to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

(Getty Images) Boulder Dam Brewing Company will hold a sangria championship from 7-11 p.m. Frid ...
Best Bets, Jan. 19-25
By Boulder City Review

1 GOTTA HAVE HARP: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on a West African kora (harp) during a concert at 6 p.m. Monday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His presentation also includes an educational demonstration on the ancient 21-stringed instrument, which is traditionally played by oral historians. Many songs tell stories of war, hardships and love while presenting history. Gaskell traveled to West Africa to study.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will offer an origami class at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 ...
Best Bets, Jan. 12-18
By Boulder City Review

1 FOLDED AGAIN: Celebrate National Dragon Appreciation Day learning how to make origami dragons. Origami is the Japanese art of paper folding. The class, scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder City Library, is for those 18 and older; registration is required. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for details.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Jan. 5-11
By Boulder City Review

1 BELLS RINGING: The Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival in Boulder City culminates with a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the old gym of the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. The festival, co-sponsored by the Harmony Handbells and Boulder City United Methodist Church, brings together handbell ringers from Nevada and Southern California. There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be taken.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
By Boulder City Review

1 WELCOME 2023: Ring in the new year during a celebration at the Boulder City Brewing Co. There will be live music with Jase Wills, a champagne toast at midnight and prizes. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in ...
Best Bets, Dec. 22-28
ByBoulder City Review

1 MUSICAL SANTA: Rock N Santa, aka Robby LeBlanc, will perform classical guitar music for the holidays during brunch from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1672 Boulder City Parkway. In between performances, Santa will visit with children and pose for pictures. LeBlanc is an international concert guitarist and has toured the world performing; his first appearance as Santa was when he was 16 years old. For more information, visit RockNSanta.com.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Wreaths to honor the service of our nations veterans will be p ...
Best Bets, Dec. 15-21
By Boulder City Review

1 SPECIAL SALUTE: Fresh holiday wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans Saturday morning at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America observance. A short ceremony in the chapel, and instructions about how to properly place the wreaths and honor the veterans’ service, will begin at 9 a.m. The cemetery is at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.