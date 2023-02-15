Best Bets, Feb. 16-22

1 MORE MOVIES: The Dam Short Film Festival returns for its 19th incarnation and with in-person screenings, but at a new location. Scheduled Thursday through Monday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., the festival will screen 153 short films in about 30 programs. Tickets are $12.50 per program, $45 for a full-day pass and $150 for an event pass. Visit www.damshortfilm.org for more information.

(File image) The Dam Short Film Festival will be held Feb. 16-20 at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

(File photo) Brews and Choo Choos, presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City and sponsored by Boulder Dam Brewing Co., a mobile beer tasting event on a historic train, takes off from the Nevada State Railroad Museum at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

2 TASTY TRACKS: Brews and Choo Choos returns to the tracks of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday. Presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City as a fundraiser and sponsored by Boulder Dam Brewing Co., the event will include a ride aboard a historic railcar and beer tasting. Tickets range from $25 to $75, depending on seating location and amenities. The event is limited to those 21 and older. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/brews-choo-choos-tickets-519208726277.

3 CRAZY FOR CHOCOLATE: Cooking with the sweet treat will be the focus of Boulder City Library’s latest class in the How Not to Burn Toast series. The class, designed for those 18 and older, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

