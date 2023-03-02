Best Bets, March 2-8

1 MUSIC MAKER: Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ted Sablay will perform at the Boulder Dam Brewing Company from 7-10 Saturday night. A native of Wisconsin, Sablay now calls Las Vegas home. He has spent much of the past 20 years as a touring member and regular collaborator with The Killers. He debuted his first album as a solo artist in 2022. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Nevada State Railroad Museum, Friends of Nevada Southern Railway and Nevada Southern Live Steamers will co-host an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, 2023, at the museum, 601 Yucca St.

(Photo courtesy Ted Sablay) Singer, songwriter and musician Ted Sablay will perform at the Boulder Dam Brewing Company from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023.

(Getty Images) Friends of the Boulder City Library will hold a book sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 3-5, 2023.

(Image courtesy Travel Nevada) The Nevada State Railroad Museum will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, 2023, at the museum, 601 Yucca St.

2 READ ALL ABOUT IT: Friends of the Boulder City Library are holding a three-day book sale. The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the community room at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. In addition to books, there will be DVDs, CDs, games and records. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit organization, which helps support the library.

3 BE THEIR GUEST: The Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event includes the opportunity to go on behind-the-scenes tours, explore historic train cars, see a model railroad, and ride aboard a miniature steam or historic train. There is no cost to attend, but rides aboard the historic railroad are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Visit https://www.boulderrailroadmuseum.org for more information.

