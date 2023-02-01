45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Film fest returns to in-person schedule

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
February 1, 2023 - 3:50 pm
 
(File photo) The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Feb. 16-20 ...
(File photo) The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Feb. 16-20 at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

After two years of trying to do everything online, Lee Lanier is ready to welcome live audiences back to the Dam Short Film Festival. The latest edition of the popular festival is scheduled to run Feb. 16-20 in downtown Boulder City.

Lanier, who co-founded the festival and currently serves as a board member and the event’s director of continuity, is ready to mix and mingle with audiences and filmmakers again while also noting that the virtual format of the past two festivals was not without its advantages.

“While we missed being able to be in the same room while viewing these great short films, some of the things we were able to do including the question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers definitely had value,” he said.

This year, the only virtual element that fans will be able to access online will be the actual award ceremony at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

“We would love to try to do some of the programming we did virtually again in the future,” he explained. “But trying to do both an in-person event and virtual programming at the same time would be a lot like trying to do two different festivals concurrently. So not this year but we are looking at possibly adding some of those elements back for future events.”

Another major adjustment this year is a change of venue. While previous editions have taken place at the art deco Boulder Theatre, this year the event will take place at the Elaine K. Smith Building, which used to house Boulder City satellite campus of of the College of Southern Nevada.

“We loved being at the theater and hope to return there but we were not able to rent it out this year.”

Lanier also noted that, for the organizers, the venue change was less work than might be expected. While the Boulder Theatre started out as an old-school movie palace, the current owner had converted it for use as a live theater and dance venue. So, while audio equipment was already installed, the festival organizers still had to rent and install the screen and projection gear for the event.

The real change that audiences will notice is the capacity. Where the Boulder Theatre holds about 400 people, Lanier expects that the Smith building will hold no more than about 250.

“We are going to have a lot more sold-out events,” he said. “The hot tip for this year is to make sure you get to screenings early.”

Lanier got into the short film world after working for years as an animator for DreamWorks in the San Francisco Bay area of California.

“I love animation and sci-fi and made a few short films and took them out on the festival circuit and that eventually grew into us starting the Dam Short Film Festival. This was back in the mid-’90s before the commercial internet was really fully formed and the problem for short film artists was that they really had no place to show their creations outside of festivals and so a lot of great content just kind of disappeared,” he noted.

Now that virtually everyone can access all the content they want via a screen, there is a new challenge.

“There has been an explosion of content. We are not a huge festival and we get more than 1,000 submissions each year. This year we chose about 153 to screen. But the really big festivals may get as many as 20,000 submissions.”

Which leads to the real value proposition for the Dam Short Film Festival. “It is really all about curation,” Lanier explained. “While I love the democratization of content wrought by the internet, the downside of that is that when anyone with an idea and a camera can create a film, the resulting amount of available content can be overwhelming.

“Our idea with the festival is really to point people who love short films as an art form in the direction of content that is worth seeking out.”

Organizers of the festival have long championed home-grown directors with Ken Cioe, a board member and director of operations, spearheading programming that highlights works made by Nevada directors.

Nevada filmmaker Benjamin Robertson, whose Silver Tree Films is behind the entry entitled “Chuck and Charlie,” has entered a number of shorts and documentaries to festivals and is grateful to have a “quality festival” so close to home.

“This festival brings together a talented group of filmmakers from around the world to share current projects and collaborate on upcoming films,” he said, adding that he plans to attend the event.

“Honestly, it’s nice to be recognized with an award for all of our hard work, but the collaboration between filmmakers is one of the best parts of the festival. I have found multiple people at festivals that I ended up hiring for a future project.”

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mayor Joe Hardy
Working together helps entire region
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

We’ve all heard the old adage, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” I find that statement to be so true for Southern Nevada. While the people of Boulder City have accomplished many amazing things over the past 92 years, there has always been a spirit of teamwork, collaboration and strong alliances that drive us forward.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The yellowing leaves shows how poorly this green spire euonymus tol ...
Heat tolerance affected by location, proximity to wall
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. After reading your recent gardening piece I have decided to take your advice and replace the bougainvillea and the western redbud with cat’s claw vine and an apricot and protect it with shade cloth. Is it better to plant a bareroot fruit tree or a potted one? Also, in this hot spot would a peach have as much chance as an apricot? As to shading the plants and wall should they be covered completely or built to only provide afternoon shade? My last question has to do with western redbud. I want to attempt to transplant it to a more favorable location. Is now a good time to transplant and are there steps I can take to help it survive?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Lake Tahoe, as seen in September 2021, was named after th ...
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”

(Photo courtesy Taylor Blatchford) Boulder City native Taylor Blatchford will be competing in t ...
Blatchford to represent BC in state pageant
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Taylor Blatchford will be representing her beloved hometown by running as Miss Boulder City in the 2023 Miss Nevada competition June 22 and 23 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.

(Photo courtesy of Gayle Carlton) A Boulder City business displays a page from "The Snowy Day," ...
Library takes families on storied path through town
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

An attraction set up by the Boulder City Library takes patrons on a path through local businesses to read a story as they walk.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) When plunging a slow or clogged sink, getting proper suction is es ...
Slow drains can lead to costly repairs
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Nothing puts a kink in your kitchen or bathroom like a backed-up drain. Treat it quickly and avoid an out of commission sink, shower or tub. Let it go from slow drain to standing water and you’ll be in for a messy, smelly, unsanitary and potentially costly repair.

New year brings opportunities to ‘do something’
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Happy new year! As we enter 2023, I hope everyone has enjoyed the holidays and is looking forward to the new year. Considerable progress and goal-setting have been happening, and I wanted to share some of that with you.

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Jan. 5-11
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.