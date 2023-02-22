Best Bets, Feb. 23-March 1

1 FANTASTIC THEATER: The Young Hearts Theater Group, sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church, will present C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy tale “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Admission is free.

1 FANTASTIC THEATER: The Young Hearts Theater Group, sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church, will present C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy tale “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Admission is free.

2 GO TO THE MOVIES: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., will show “The Woman King” at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. Rated PG-13, the film stars Viola Davis as the leader of a group of all-female warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Those attending are welcome to bring a comfortable blanket or chair and snacks. For more information, call the library at 702-293-1281.

3 STAR PARTY: Get a glimpse of the heavens above during stargazing events at Lake Mead National Recreation Area at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Join park rangers and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society at the Boulder Beach amphitheater to learn more about the night sky and the impact of light pollution in national parks. There also will be telescope viewing of constellations and planets. Those attending should dress warmly and bring water. For more information, call 702-293-8990.

