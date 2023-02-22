50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Best Bets, Feb. 23-March 1

By Boulder City Review
February 22, 2023 - 3:23 pm
 
Getty Images)
Getty Images)
(Boulder City Review file photo) Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Las Vegas Astronomi ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society are co-hosting a star party at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the amphitheater at Boulder Beach.

1 FANTASTIC THEATER: The Young Hearts Theater Group, sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church, will present C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy tale “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Admission is free.

2 GO TO THE MOVIES: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., will show “The Woman King” at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. Rated PG-13, the film stars Viola Davis as the leader of a group of all-female warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Those attending are welcome to bring a comfortable blanket or chair and snacks. For more information, call the library at 702-293-1281.

3 STAR PARTY: Get a glimpse of the heavens above during stargazing events at Lake Mead National Recreation Area at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Join park rangers and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society at the Boulder Beach amphitheater to learn more about the night sky and the impact of light pollution in national parks. There also will be telescope viewing of constellations and planets. Those attending should dress warmly and bring water. For more information, call 702-293-8990.

^

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(File image) The Dam Short Film Festival will be held Feb. 16-20 at the Elaine K. Smith Buildin ...
Best Bets, Feb. 16-22
By Boulder City Review

1 MORE MOVIES: The Dam Short Film Festival returns for its 19th incarnation and with in-person screenings, but at a new location. Scheduled Thursday through Monday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., the festival will screen 153 short films in about 30 programs. Tickets are $12.50 per program, $45 for a full-day pass and $150 for an event pass. Visit www.damshortfilm.org for more information.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Feb. 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 RED CARPET READY: Celebrity couples will be roaming the streets downtown Saturday as the Best Dam Wine Walk hosts its monthly event. Scheduled from 4-8 p.m., with check-in through 6:30 at My 4 Sons Comic Cards, 1308 Wyoming St., the wine walk provides an opportunity to visit local businesses, often after their regular hours. Admission is $25 per person, plus Eventbrite fees, in advance or $30 at check-in.

(File photo) The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Feb. 16-20 ...
Film fest returns to in-person schedule
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After two years of trying to do everything online, Lee Lanier is ready to welcome live audiences back to the Dam Short Film Festival. The latest edition of the popular festival is scheduled to run Feb. 16-20 in downtown Boulder City.

(Getty Images) Stews and other dishes that can be made in a slow cooker are showcased at Jump S ...
Best Bets, Feb. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 FAMILY TIME: Boulder City Library is hosting a family activity centered around “The Snowy Day” at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the boardroom. In addition to reading the story, there will be a craft activity. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling Wednesd ...
Best Bets, Jan. 26-Feb. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 HISTORIC STROLL: Take a walk through the past while learning about the people and events that shaped Boulder City on a visit to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

(Getty Images) Boulder Dam Brewing Company will hold a sangria championship from 7-11 p.m. Frid ...
Best Bets, Jan. 19-25
By Boulder City Review

1 GOTTA HAVE HARP: Musician Sean Gaskell will perform on a West African kora (harp) during a concert at 6 p.m. Monday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His presentation also includes an educational demonstration on the ancient 21-stringed instrument, which is traditionally played by oral historians. Many songs tell stories of war, hardships and love while presenting history. Gaskell traveled to West Africa to study.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will offer an origami class at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 ...
Best Bets, Jan. 12-18
By Boulder City Review

1 FOLDED AGAIN: Celebrate National Dragon Appreciation Day learning how to make origami dragons. Origami is the Japanese art of paper folding. The class, scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder City Library, is for those 18 and older; registration is required. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for details.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Jan. 5-11
By Boulder City Review

1 BELLS RINGING: The Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival in Boulder City culminates with a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the old gym of the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. The festival, co-sponsored by the Harmony Handbells and Boulder City United Methodist Church, brings together handbell ringers from Nevada and Southern California. There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be taken.

(Getty Images)
Best Bets, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
By Boulder City Review

1 WELCOME 2023: Ring in the new year during a celebration at the Boulder City Brewing Co. There will be live music with Jase Wills, a champagne toast at midnight and prizes. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in ...
Best Bets, Dec. 22-28
ByBoulder City Review

1 MUSICAL SANTA: Rock N Santa, aka Robby LeBlanc, will perform classical guitar music for the holidays during brunch from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1672 Boulder City Parkway. In between performances, Santa will visit with children and pose for pictures. LeBlanc is an international concert guitarist and has toured the world performing; his first appearance as Santa was when he was 16 years old. For more information, visit RockNSanta.com.