Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 26

By Boulder City Review
September 25, 2019 - 3:17 pm
 

1 BEST WÜRST: Head over to Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., on Saturday for the 23rd annual Würst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., the daylong event includes silent and live auctions, the Würst Dam Car Show, presented by the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association, entertainment, a cornhole tournament, a kids play zone and, of course, bratwurst. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including the all-night graduation party for Boulder City High School seniors.

2 FUNKY SOUND: Olio, a rock/funk/pop trio from Los Angeles, makes its way to the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Established in 1997, the group has gone through various transformations. Most recently, the April death of its co-founder, drummer and vocalist led to drummer and singer Barry Chenault, who has performed with George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars, Gap Band and Donna Summer, joining the group. Their performance begins at 8 p.m. Friday. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 LIBRARY SHELTER: The Boulder City Library will show “The Public,” a 2019 film about a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the cold, at 5:30 p.m. today, Sept. 26. The film was written and directed by Emilio Estevez.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 19
By Boulder City Review

1 LIVING HISTORY: Noted pilot Elizabeth “Bessie” Coleman and famed undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau will appear to return to life to share their stories at Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pioneers of the Sky and Sea” on Saturday at Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. Scholars Juanita Westbrook and Doug Mishler will portray the historic figures at the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. presentations. Tickets are $15 per performance. A scholars reception is planned for immediately following the afternoon show; tickets are $30 each. A $55 VIP ticket includes a ticket to both performances and the meet and greet event. Tickets are available at Ace Hardware, 541 Nevada Way; Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona Street; or Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way. For more information, call 702-293-7853, email info@bcchautauqua.org or visit http://www.bcchautauqua.org.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 12
By Boulder City Review

1 BRING THE GROG: After a summer hiatus, the Best Dam Wine Walk returns to downtown Boulder City on Saturday with a pirate theme. The wine walk is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., with check in at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave. Cost is $25 per person, with a $5 discount available if you bring a glass from a previous wine walk. For more information, visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/2019-best-dam-wine-walk.html

Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 5
By Boulder City Review

1  GRAB YOUR BIBS: Delight your taste buds and head to the Boulder City Elks Lodge at 1217 Boulder City Parkway on Saturday for Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves &Lobsters fundraiser. The annual event includes a live Maine lobster dinner, silent auction and door prizes. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

Artist’s colorful interpretation of desert wins poster contest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Eric Vozzola, a graphic artist from Las Vegas, won the Dam Short Film Festival’s poster contest with his design featuring geometric elements creating a bright, colorful desert scene with Hoover Dam in the background.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 29
By Boulder City Review

1 POP THE CORN: “The Upside” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The comedy, starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, explores the relationship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and an unemployed man with a criminal record who was hired to help him. Bring blankets and snacks. There is no cost to attend.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 22
By Boulder City Review

1 CREATIVE COOKING: Head over to the Boulder City Library to learn how to make delicious meals without an oven during its No Oven August class at 2 p.m. Saturday. The class size is limited, and it’s intended for those 16 and older. There is no cost, but participants are required to register at the information desk at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. For additional information, call 702-293-1281.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 15
By Boulder City Review

1 CORNHOLE COMPETITION: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will hold an end-of-summer tournament. The double-elimination cornhole tourney begins at 8 p.m. The event also includes entertainment with a live DJ, raffles and prizes. There is a $20 per person or $40 per team entry fee. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 8
By Boulder City Review

1 ARTISTICALLY SOUND: Artist Dawn Lockett, who creates acrylic paintings on recycled vinyl albums, will be feted at a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday inside the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Those attending will have the opportunity to view Lockett’s work and ask her questions. The exhibit of her art continues throughout August in the gallery. Visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 BON APPETIT: Sunday kicks off the inaugural Boulder City Best Dam Restaurant Week, allowing local eateries to showcase some of their best dishes. A variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options will be provided, ranging from $10 to $40. More than a dozen restaurants have signed up. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/bc-best-dam-restaurant-week.html for additional information and links to restaurant menus.

Poster entries sought for film fest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Area artists are invited to create a poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival.