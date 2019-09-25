Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 26

1 BEST WÜRST: Head over to Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., on Saturday for the 23rd annual Würst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., the daylong event includes silent and live auctions, the Würst Dam Car Show, presented by the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association, entertainment, a cornhole tournament, a kids play zone and, of course, bratwurst. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including the all-night graduation party for Boulder City High School seniors.

Dale Ryan, left, and Jim Parsons man the grill at the 2018 Wurst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary club in Bicentennial Park. This year's event is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

(Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Emilio Estevez and Che “Rhymefest” Smith star in “The Public,” which will be shown Thursday, Sept. 26, at Boulder City Library.

2 FUNKY SOUND: Olio, a rock/funk/pop trio from Los Angeles, makes its way to the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Established in 1997, the group has gone through various transformations. Most recently, the April death of its co-founder, drummer and vocalist led to drummer and singer Barry Chenault, who has performed with George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars, Gap Band and Donna Summer, joining the group. Their performance begins at 8 p.m. Friday. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 LIBRARY SHELTER: The Boulder City Library will show “The Public,” a 2019 film about a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the cold, at 5:30 p.m. today, Sept. 26. The film was written and directed by Emilio Estevez.