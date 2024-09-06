Soaring like an Eagle

By Abby Francis

BCHS Journalism Student

On Aug. 9, Boulder Cdrity High School ended its drought of kids in the hallways.

As students walked into the school, the band was heard playing all throughout the halls with smiling faces. As parents and kids entered BCHS they were handed a map of the school by student council members and were given the promise of free hotdogs, chips and a drink.

The tradition of Soaring Through BCHS has been a beloved one for both the students and teachers. At this event, our Eagles are able to tour the school, meet their teachers, and reunite with friends they hadn’t seen since the previous school year. “Soaring” did more for the students than just them getting familiar with the school and teachers - it also helped with their first-day jitters.

Freshman Brooklyn Rose commented, “Soaring helped me prepare for the first day the most by calming my nerves. I’m happy I went to the event as it helped me feel more prepared on the first day than I would have without it.”

Although it may seem like it, underclassmen aren’t the only ones that benefited from the Soaring event. Upperclassmen found this open house equally as helpful.

“I had the new JAG class so the open house helped me get familiar with where the class is and the teacher,” said junior River Schenk. “The hotdogs helped cure my hunger as well. Everything about the event was very helpful toward me.”

Everyone at BCHS loved and will continue to look forward to the Soaring Through BCHS event. With the helpful tours from student council and the delicious hotdogs provided, students could not wait to come back to school the following Monday.