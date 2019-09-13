Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 19

1 LIVING HISTORY: Noted pilot Elizabeth “Bessie” Coleman and famed undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau will appear to return to life to share their stories at Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pioneers of the Sky and Sea” on Saturday at Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. Scholars Juanita Westbrook and Doug Mishler will portray the historic figures at the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. presentations. Tickets are $15 per performance. A scholars reception is planned for immediately following the afternoon show; tickets are $30 each. A $55 VIP ticket includes a ticket to both performances and the meet and greet event. Tickets are available at Ace Hardware, 541 Nevada Way; Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona Street; or Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way. For more information, call 702-293-7853, email info@bcchautauqua.org or visit http://www.bcchautauqua.org.

UNR history professor and Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler will return to Boulder City and portray undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pioneers of the Sky and Sea” on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Boulder Theatre.

1 LIVING HISTORY: Noted pilot Elizabeth “Bessie” Coleman and famed undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau will appear to return to life to share their stories at Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pioneers of the Sky and Sea” on Saturday at Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. Scholars Juanita Westbrook and Doug Mishler will portray the historic figures at the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. presentations. Tickets are $15 per performance. A scholars reception is planned for immediately following the afternoon show; tickets are $30 each. A $55 VIP ticket includes a ticket to both performances and the meet and greet event. Tickets are available at Ace Hardware, 541 Nevada Way; Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona Street; or Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way. For more information, call 702-293-7853, email info@bcchautauqua.org or visit http://www.bcchautauqua.org.

2 OUTTA THIS WORLD: Boulder City will host its own Alienstock event Friday and Saturday near the Aliens R Us Flying Saucer store at 441 Nevada Way. Aliens and earthlings are welcome for the event that will include entertainment, videos, prize drawings and a costume contest. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. both days, with entertainment scheduled from 7 to about 10. The costume contest is set for 9 p.m.

3 TASTING EVENT: Join members of the Boulder City Branch of the American Association of University Women for their fall wine-and-chocolate-tasting event and fundraiser on the patio of Boulder Dam Hotel. Scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, the event will include smooth jazz entertainment and a silent auction. Proceeds are used to provide scholarships for local women. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in the lobby of the hotel, 1305 Arizona St.