Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 13

1 LIVING HISTORY: Immerse yourself in American history when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Shapers of Modern America” on Saturday. Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler will portray Gen. John J. Pershing at 1:30 p.m. and President Theodore Roosevelt at 6:30 p.m. Performances will be in the historic Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. Tickets are $15 per show and can be bought at Ace Hardware, 541 Nevada Way; Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.; or the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way. For more information, call 702-293-7853 or visit www.bcchautauqua.org.

Doug Mishler Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler will portray Gen. John J. Pershing when Boulder City Chautauqua presents "Shapers of Modern America" at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

File Donna Hieleman, left, looks over the selection of chocolates available as Barb Morris makes recommendations during last year's chocolate and wine tasting event presented by the Boulder City branch of the American Association of University Women on the patio of the Boulder Dam Hotel. The semiannual event returns from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

1 LIVING HISTORY: Immerse yourself in American history when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Shapers of Modern America” on Saturday. Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler will portray Gen. John J. Pershing at 1:30 p.m. and President Theodore Roosevelt at 6:30 p.m. Performances will be in the historic Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. Tickets are $15 per show and can be bought at Ace Hardware, 541 Nevada Way; Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.; or the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way. For more information, call 702-293-7853 or visit www.bcchautauqua.org.

2 INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Festival Multicultural will host an event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Bicentennial Park featuring music, dance, food, contests and more. Expected to perform are The Hartline Trio, Fernando Solis, Mariachi Fuego and DJ Papito. Part of the proceeds raised at the festival will be donated to Safe Nest. Admission is free.

3 TASTY FUNDRAISER: Help raise money for local scholarships by joining the Boulder City branch of American Association of University Women at its semiannual chocolate and wine tasting. Festivities are scheduled from 6-9 p.m. on the patio of the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Souvenir glasses are $10 and serve as the ticket.