Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 12

1 BRING THE GROG: After a summer hiatus, the Best Dam Wine Walk returns to downtown Boulder City on Saturday with a pirate theme. The wine walk is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., with check in at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave. Cost is $25 per person, with a $5 discount available if you bring a glass from a previous wine walk. For more information, visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/2019-best-dam-wine-walk.html

Thinkstock

Nevada State Railroad Museum and Friends of Nevada Southern Railway have resumed their four-train schedule on Saturdays and Sundays at the depot, 601 Yucca St.

2 DOUBLE BILL: Musicians Jack Parker and Jon Bartel will bring their “Two for the Price of None” tour to The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Friday night. Parker, who hails from Bremerton, Washington, is focusing on fine-tuning his sounds that blends Southern rock, bluegrass and American folk music. Bartel brings his alternative country music with folk roots and a twang from Atascadero, California. Their show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

3 TRAVEL THE RAILS: Head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Nevada Southern Railway for a trip along the rails while learning about the area’s history. As the temperatures begin to cool down, the railroad has resumed its 2:30 p.m. trip, along with those that depart at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The museum, at 601 Yucca St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. Fares are $10 for those age 12 and older, $5 for children 4-11, and free for children 3 and younger. Call 702-486-5933 or visit nevadasouthern.com for more information.