Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 31

By Boulder City Review
October 30, 2019 - 3:34 pm
 

1 BY THE SEA: Artist Annalea DeFasio will showcase her work featuring glass throughout November in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. She incorporates crystal with an array of objects including seashells, old oil lamps and vintage perfume bottles. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.

2 TAKE A HIKE: With temperatures expected to be in the mid-70s, this weekend would be a good time to hike the trails surrounding Boulder City. For an easy stroll, take the Historic Railroad or River Mountain Loops trails at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. For more information about the trails within the park, visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/hike.htm.

3 FAMILY FUN: Spend some time with your loved ones this evening celebrating Halloween. You can enjoy the festivities without any guilt or excess calories by driving around town to see how people have decorated their homes.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 24
By Boulder City Review

1 I WANT CANDY: The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will present Trunk or Treat on Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Visitors can go trunk to trunk for treats. The event includes costume and trunk decorating contests, games and a haunted hayride. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., and trunk-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, visit http://www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=210915.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

1 SHOP, SHOP, SHOP: Grace Community Church, 1150 Wyoming St., presents its 72nd annual Country Store on Friday and Saturday. Items will be sorted into 16 departments, including furniture, clothing, shoes, jewelry, linens and collectibles. A cafe will offer pie, coffee and chili. Proceeds benefit local charities and church missions. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit https://bcgrace.org/?page_id=26 for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 10
By Boulder City Review

1 GRAB THE SYRUP: Pancakes are on the menu Saturday at the Boulder City Fire Department, 1101 Elm St., as the Boulder City Firefighters Association hosts its annual breakfast. You can also tour the newly renovated fire station, see equipment used to fight fires and meet local firefighters. A blood drive is being held during the event. The breakfast is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m.

Ghosts, monsters to haunt town for Halloween
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local business owner Tom Devlin has turned one of his passions into another memorable event by teaming up with the creator of Bonnie Screams to offer more Halloween experiences.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 3
By Boulder City Review

1 ARTFUL PURSUIT: More than 300 artists from throughout the country will showcase their work during the 56th annual Art in the Park show. Benefiting Boulder City Hospital, the juried show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Bicentennial, Wilbur Square and North and South Escalante parks. There will be entertainment, demonstrations and a raffle. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.artinthepark.org or 702-293-0214.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 26
By Boulder City Review

1 BEST WÜRST: Head over to Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., on Saturday for the 23rd annual Würst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., the daylong event includes silent and live auctions, the Würst Dam Car Show, presented by the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association, entertainment, a cornhole tournament, a kids play zone and, of course, bratwurst. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including the all-night graduation party for Boulder City High School seniors.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 19
By Boulder City Review

1 LIVING HISTORY: Noted pilot Elizabeth “Bessie” Coleman and famed undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau will appear to return to life to share their stories at Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pioneers of the Sky and Sea” on Saturday at Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. Scholars Juanita Westbrook and Doug Mishler will portray the historic figures at the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. presentations. Tickets are $15 per performance. A scholars reception is planned for immediately following the afternoon show; tickets are $30 each. A $55 VIP ticket includes a ticket to both performances and the meet and greet event. Tickets are available at Ace Hardware, 541 Nevada Way; Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona Street; or Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way. For more information, call 702-293-7853, email info@bcchautauqua.org or visit http://www.bcchautauqua.org.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 12
By Boulder City Review

1 BRING THE GROG: After a summer hiatus, the Best Dam Wine Walk returns to downtown Boulder City on Saturday with a pirate theme. The wine walk is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., with check in at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave. Cost is $25 per person, with a $5 discount available if you bring a glass from a previous wine walk. For more information, visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/2019-best-dam-wine-walk.html

Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 5
By Boulder City Review

1  GRAB YOUR BIBS: Delight your taste buds and head to the Boulder City Elks Lodge at 1217 Boulder City Parkway on Saturday for Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves &Lobsters fundraiser. The annual event includes a live Maine lobster dinner, silent auction and door prizes. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

Artist’s colorful interpretation of desert wins poster contest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Eric Vozzola, a graphic artist from Las Vegas, won the Dam Short Film Festival’s poster contest with his design featuring geometric elements creating a bright, colorful desert scene with Hoover Dam in the background.