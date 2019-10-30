Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 31

1 BY THE SEA: Artist Annalea DeFasio will showcase her work featuring glass throughout November in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. She incorporates crystal with an array of objects including seashells, old oil lamps and vintage perfume bottles. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.

(National Park Service) Shipping containers have been put into the second and third tunnels along the Historic Railroad Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area to prevent rocks from falling on hikers. The entire trail is now open.

2 TAKE A HIKE: With temperatures expected to be in the mid-70s, this weekend would be a good time to hike the trails surrounding Boulder City. For an easy stroll, take the Historic Railroad or River Mountain Loops trails at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. For more information about the trails within the park, visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/hike.htm.

3 FAMILY FUN: Spend some time with your loved ones this evening celebrating Halloween. You can enjoy the festivities without any guilt or excess calories by driving around town to see how people have decorated their homes.