Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 3

1 ARTFUL PURSUIT: More than 300 artists from throughout the country will showcase their work during the 56th annual Art in the Park show. Benefiting Boulder City Hospital, the juried show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Bicentennial, Wilbur Square and North and South Escalante parks. There will be entertainment, demonstrations and a raffle. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.artinthepark.org or 702-293-0214.

Adar Bagus of Las Vegas looks at handmade hats during Art in the Park in 2018. This year's festival, which benefits Boulder City Hospital, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6.

The Boulder City High School marching band starts off the 2018 homecoming parade in downtown Boulder City. This year's parade begins at 7 p.m. today, Oct. 3, at the flagpole in front of the school.

2 ALL ABOARD: The Soul Train will pull out of the depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., at 5 p.m. Saturday. Passengers will be able to enjoy rhythm and blues music and food while riding the rails. Tickets are $25 a person. For more information, call Leon at 702-283-6895.

3 EAGLES’ PRIDE: Boulder City High School celebrates homecoming with a tailgate party, a parade, dance and, of course, a football game. The tailgate party is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. today, Oct. 3. The parade, which starts at 7 p.m. at the flagpole in front of the school, travels through downtown along Nevada Way and ends at the tailgate party. The Eagles will face SLAM Academy at 7 p.m. Friday in Bruce Eaton stadium. The festivities conclude at 6 p.m. Saturday with a dance. Call the school at 702-799-8200 for more information.