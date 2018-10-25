Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 25

1 SAY BOO: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway, will present a haunted house Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting http:// tomdevlinsmonstermuseum.com. Call 702-294-1313 for more information.
2 HALLOWEEN EXPRESS: Join the Nevada State Railroad Museum and Friends of Nevada Southern Railway for a spooky train ride on Saturday or Sunday. Children in costumes will ride free. Trains depart 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tickets for those 12 and older are $10. The depot is at 601 Yucca St. Visit http://www. nevadasouthern.com for additional information.
3 I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM: The Homestead at Boulder City will host an ice cream social at the Senior Center of Boulder City at 1 p.m. Friday. The center is at 813 Arizona St. Call 702-293-3320 for details.