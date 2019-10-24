Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 24

1 I WANT CANDY: The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will present Trunk or Treat on Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Visitors can go trunk to trunk for treats. The event includes costume and trunk decorating contests, games and a haunted hayride. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., and trunk-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, visit http://www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=210915.

A costume contest is one of the highlights of Trunk or Treat, which will be presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Veterans' Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Tom Devlin's Monster Museum at 1310 Boulder City Parkway, is observing Halloween with flashlight-only tours.

2 HALLOWEEN BASH: Leo B will perform at the Dillinger Food and Drinkery’s holiday gathering Saturday. The festivities begin at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

3 HAUNTING EXPERIENCE: Get into the spirit of the season by visiting the Boulder City Haunted Ghost Yard at 600 Yucca St., or Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway, which is presenting Nightmare at the Museum, a flashlight-only tour of the museum. The ghost yard is open daily from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets to Crimson Manor or Nightmare at the Museum are $15 each. Tickets for the Last Ride coffin experience and a virtual reality experience at the ghost yard are $5 each. A combination ticket for Crimson Manor and the haunted museum is $25.