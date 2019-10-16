Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 17

1 SHOP, SHOP, SHOP: Grace Community Church, 1150 Wyoming St., presents its 72nd annual Country Store on Friday and Saturday. Items will be sorted into 16 departments, including furniture, clothing, shoes, jewelry, linens and collectibles. A cafe will offer pie, coffee and chili. Proceeds benefit local charities and church missions. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit https://bcgrace.org/?page_id=26 for more information.

“Stellaluna,” a story about young bat who becomes separated from her mother and is adopted by a family of birds, will be told through the StoryWalk, a joint project between Boulder City Library and the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum through Oct. 31.

A popular place at Grace Community Church's annual Country Store, which will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19, is the cafe where, from left, Dorothy Rants, Sheryl Mayes and Olivia Dudek served pie and coffee in 2018.

1 SHOP, SHOP, SHOP: Grace Community Church, 1150 Wyoming St., presents its 72nd annual Country Store on Friday and Saturday. Items will be sorted into 16 departments, including furniture, clothing, shoes, jewelry, linens and collectibles. A cafe will offer pie, coffee and chili. Proceeds benefit local charities and church missions. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit https://bcgrace.org/?page_id=26 for more information.

2 JOIN THE UNDEAD: Zombies will invade downtown Boulder City for the ninth annual Zombie Walk presented by Boulder Dam Brewing Co. and the Las Vegas chapter of the Zombie Squad. The walk begins at 7 p.m. and entertainment by Not a Robot, Water Landing, Johnny Zig and the Force, and The Dead Dolls continues until the Brewpub closes. A $5 donation is asked per participant, with proceeds benefiting Urban Underdogs. Prizes and raffles will be awarded. A makeup artist is expected to be on hand starting at 4 p.m. to help zombies-to-be create their undead look for a small fee. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ZombieSquadLasVegas.

3 TELL ME A STORY: “Stellaluna,” the tale of a bat that is taken in by a family of birds, can be read while on StoryWalk, a joint project of Boulder City Library and Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum. Participants can read the story while walking through the museum inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Those who complete an activity sheet and take it to the library at 701 Adams Blvd. will get a prize. The museum is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.