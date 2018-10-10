Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 11

1 SWEET HAUNTS: Trunk or Treat returns Saturday to Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1501 Buchanan Blvd., for a festive, safe way to celebrate Halloween. Gates to the park will open at 3:30 p.m., when trunk decorating starts. Trunk or treating starts at 5 p.m., with costume and trunk decorating contest at 6 p.m. There will be a haunted hayride, bounce house, games, food and more. Admission is $10 per vehicle. The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event, which will be held at the park’s Pratte soccer field. Call 702-293-2034 for more information.
2 WICKED WALK: October’s incarnation of the Best Dam Wine Walk will feature a costume contest as part of the festivities. Check-in starts at 4 p.m. at Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way. There will be more than 20 participating locations in the historic downtown area. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 a couple.
3 FIREHOUSE COOKING: Boulder City Firefighter’s Association will hold its annual pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the fire station, 1101 Elm St. In addition to a free breakfast (donations welcome), you will have the opportunity to tour the station, see firefighting equipment up close and meet local firefighters.