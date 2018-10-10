Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 11

1 SWEET HAUNTS: Trunk or Treat returns Saturday to Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1501 Buchanan Blvd., for a festive, safe way to celebrate Halloween. Gates to the park will open at 3:30 p.m., when trunk decorating starts. Trunk or treating starts at 5 p.m., with costume and trunk decorating contest at 6 p.m. There will be a haunted hayride, bounce house, games, food and more. Admission is $10 per vehicle. The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event, which will be held at the park’s Pratte soccer field. Call 702-293-2034 for more information.

Boulder City Firefighters, from left, Mike Gabiola, Nick Giles and Harold Hadley were among those dishing up pancakes, bacon and bananas last year when the department held its annual pancake breakfast and open house. This year's event is from 8-11 a.m. Saturday.

2 WICKED WALK: October’s incarnation of the Best Dam Wine Walk will feature a costume contest as part of the festivities. Check-in starts at 4 p.m. at Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way. There will be more than 20 participating locations in the historic downtown area. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 a couple.

3 FIREHOUSE COOKING: Boulder City Firefighter’s Association will hold its annual pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the fire station, 1101 Elm St. In addition to a free breakfast (donations welcome), you will have the opportunity to tour the station, see firefighting equipment up close and meet local firefighters.