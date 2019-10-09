Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 10

1 GRAB THE SYRUP: Pancakes are on the menu Saturday at the Boulder City Fire Department, 1101 Elm St., as the Boulder City Firefighters Association hosts its annual breakfast. You can also tour the newly renovated fire station, see equipment used to fight fires and meet local firefighters. A blood drive is being held during the event. The breakfast is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m.

2 TEMPT YOUR TASTEBUDS: As part of its observance of Mexican heritage month, Boulder City Library is hosting a Mexican food contest Saturday. Entries must be brought to the library no later than 12:15 p.m. to be entered into the competition. Participants must have 24 servings of their dish and bring in 24 copies of the recipe. Judges will be scoring the dishes on taste, not presentation. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers, with the an InstaPot going to the first-place winner. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.; call 702-293-1281.

3 WINE-ING ALLOWED: Come in costume for the Best Dam Wine Walk on Saturday. Scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., this month’s wine walk will include a costume contest. Check in is at Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way. Bella Marketplace will judge the costumes. Tickets are $25 per person or $20 if you bring a glass from a previous event. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/2019-best-dam-wine-walk.html for more information.