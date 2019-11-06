Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 7

1 ART APPRECIATION: You can admire the talents of local artists while seeing what it takes to create works of art during Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will showcase about 20 artists as they show their works and demonstrate their techniques inside the gym at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Admission is free.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Diane Ricks, a member of Boulder City Art Guild, demonstrates how she creates her art during the August Artists in Action Expo. The group’s annual holiday and show, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, will replicate the show/demonstration format.

(Dam Short Film Festival) Eric Vozzola of Las Vegas created the winning poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival.

2 HOLIDAY SPIRIT: St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church is getting into the spirit of the season with its annual harvest bazaar on Saturday. The event features homemade soups and baked goods along with gifts, crafts and decor. The bazaar is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 812 Arizona St. Proceeds benefit the church and its outreach programs.

3 DAM GOOD ENTRIES: Organizers of the Dam Short Film Festival were so impressed with the quality of the entries, 37 in all, in this year’s poster contest that they are putting them on display in a special show from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder City Company Store, 525 Avenue B, during the Best Dam Wine Walk.