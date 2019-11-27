45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 28

By Boulder City Review
November 27, 2019 - 2:47 pm
 

1 SEE SANTA: Head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, hop aboard a train and visit with Santa Claus. Each trip includes a visit, hot chocolate and cookies. The annual evening pajama trains begin running tonight, Nov. 28. Train rides are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and well as Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23. Advance ticket purchase is required. To purchase tickets for the pajama train, visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz.

2 SHOP SMALL: After the hustle and bustle of hosting family and friends for Thanksgiving, then braving the elements for Black Friday deals, stay close to home and visit local merchants for Small Business Saturday. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is working with area business owners to provide a variety of specials and discounts. The Uptown Boulder City Parkway Merchants are presenting a holiday stroll with a chance to win prizes.

3 SCENIC STRETCH: Join a ranger from Lake Mead National Recreation Area at 10 a.m. Friday for a strenuous hike down White Rock Canyon to Arizona Hot Spring. The 6.5-mile round-trip hike will go past granite boulders and involve climbing a 20-foot ladder. For reservations or more information, call 702-293-8990.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

1 HIKE A CANYON: Join rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday for a night hike through Owl Canyon. Learn about the night sky on the moderate 2.2-mile round-trip hike. It begins at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 702-293-8990 for more information or to make reservations.

"Strokes of Genius" will be presented by the Red Mountain Choir at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16, at th ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 14
By Boulder City Review

1 MUSICAL GENIUS: Red Mountain Choir will pay tribute to musicians who left indelible marks on the world such as Elton John, the Beatles and the Carpenters during its “Strokes of Genius” concerts, set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door. Child and student admission is free; children younger than 5 are not permitted.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Diane Ricks, a member of Boulder City Art Guild, demonstrates how she ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 7
By Boulder City Review

1 ART APPRECIATION: You can admire the talents of local artists while seeing what it takes to create works of art during Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will showcase about 20 artists as they show their works and demonstrate their techniques inside the gym at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Admission is free.

(National Park Service) Shipping containers have been put into the second and third tunnels alo ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

1 BY THE SEA: Artist Annalea DeFazio will showcase her work featuring glass throughout November in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. She incorporates crystal with an array of objects including seashells, old oil lamps and vintage perfume bottles. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.

A costume contest is one of the highlights of Trunk or Treat, which will be presented by the Bo ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 24
By Boulder City Review

1 I WANT CANDY: The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will present Trunk or Treat on Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Visitors can go trunk to trunk for treats. The event includes costume and trunk decorating contests, games and a haunted hayride. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., and trunk-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, visit http://www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=210915.

“Stellaluna,” a story about young bat who becomes separated from her mother and is adopted ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

1 SHOP, SHOP, SHOP: Grace Community Church, 1150 Wyoming St., presents its 72nd annual Country Store on Friday and Saturday. Items will be sorted into 16 departments, including furniture, clothing, shoes, jewelry, linens and collectibles. A cafe will offer pie, coffee and chili. Proceeds benefit local charities and church missions. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit https://bcgrace.org/?page_id=26 for more information.

A Mexican food contest will be held at Saturday, Oct. 12, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Bl ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 10
By Boulder City Review

1 GRAB THE SYRUP: Pancakes are on the menu Saturday at the Boulder City Fire Department, 1101 Elm St., as the Boulder City Firefighters Association hosts its annual breakfast. You can also tour the newly renovated fire station, see equipment used to fight fires and meet local firefighters. A blood drive is being held during the event. The breakfast is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Crimson Manor is part of the Boulder City Haunted Gho ...
Ghosts, monsters to haunt town for Halloween
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local business owner Tom Devlin has turned one of his passions into another memorable event by teaming up with the creator of Bonnie Screams to offer more Halloween experiences.

Adar Bagus of Las Vegas looks at handmade hats during Art in the Park in 2018. This year's fest ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 3
By Boulder City Review

1 ARTFUL PURSUIT: More than 300 artists from throughout the country will showcase their work during the 56th annual Art in the Park show. Benefiting Boulder City Hospital, the juried show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Bicentennial, Wilbur Square and North and South Escalante parks. There will be entertainment, demonstrations and a raffle. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.artinthepark.org or 702-293-0214.

Dale Ryan, left, and Jim Parsons man the grill at the 2018 Wurst Festival presented by the Boul ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Sept. 26
By Boulder City Review

1 BEST WÜRST: Head over to Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., on Saturday for the 23rd annual Würst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., the daylong event includes silent and live auctions, the Würst Dam Car Show, presented by the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association, entertainment, a cornhole tournament, a kids play zone and, of course, bratwurst. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including the all-night graduation party for Boulder City High School seniors.