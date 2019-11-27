Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 28

1 SEE SANTA: Head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, hop aboard a train and visit with Santa Claus. Each trip includes a visit, hot chocolate and cookies. The annual evening pajama trains begin running tonight, Nov. 28. Train rides are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and well as Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23. Advance ticket purchase is required. To purchase tickets for the pajama train, visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz.

Children of all ages will delight in Friends of Nevada Southern Railway's annual Pajama Train, where they can visit with Santa, enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, and hear stories as they ride along the rails.

Small Business Saturday will be observed Nov. 30, giving locally owned businesses like Ace Hardware a chance to take their turn in the spotlight during the holiday shopping season.

1 SEE SANTA: Head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, hop aboard a train and visit with Santa Claus. Each trip includes a visit, hot chocolate and cookies. The annual evening pajama trains begin running tonight, Nov. 28. Train rides are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and well as Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23. Advance ticket purchase is required. To purchase tickets for the pajama train, visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz.

2 SHOP SMALL: After the hustle and bustle of hosting family and friends for Thanksgiving, then braving the elements for Black Friday deals, stay close to home and visit local merchants for Small Business Saturday. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is working with area business owners to provide a variety of specials and discounts. The Uptown Boulder City Parkway Merchants are presenting a holiday stroll with a chance to win prizes.

3 SCENIC STRETCH: Join a ranger from Lake Mead National Recreation Area at 10 a.m. Friday for a strenuous hike down White Rock Canyon to Arizona Hot Spring. The 6.5-mile round-trip hike will go past granite boulders and involve climbing a 20-foot ladder. For reservations or more information, call 702-293-8990.