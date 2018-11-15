Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 15

1 COME LISTEN TO A STORY: Friends of Nevada Southern Railway will host its monthly Story time train rides Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Boulder City author Rhonda Gatlin will be reading her new book, “Aggie’s Purple Hands.” In addition to the story, there will be a wooden Christmas ornament craft. Trains will depart the depot at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. The fare is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-11 and free for children 3 and younger. Arrive 20 minutes prior to departure. Additional information is available at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfNevadaSouthernRailway.

2 THINK PINK: Help raise funds for Susan G. Komen For the Cure to fight breast cancer at Boulder Dam Brewing Co.’s first beer pong for breast cancer tournament Saturday. The double-elimination event begins at 9 p.m. and will feature live music with Second Echo. Each entry includes beer for the games and a free drink ticket. Admission is $20 a person or $40 a team. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-4739 for additional information.

3 RIDE ‘EM COWBOY: The Boulder City High School Rodeo will be held Friday through Sunday at the Boulder City Horseman’s Association, 1 Corral Road. Competition is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The family-friendly event will feature high school athletes competing in bull riding, team roping, breakaway, steer riding, barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and rifle shooting. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/853339181540374.