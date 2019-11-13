Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 14

1 MUSICAL GENIUS: Red Mountain Choir will pay tribute to musicians who left indelible marks on the world such as Elton John, the Beatles and the Carpenters during its “Strokes of Genius” concerts, set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door. Child and student admission is free; children younger than 5 are not permitted.

Jessica Abolnik and her dog, Winnie, dressed up as minions for the owner/duo category at the first Pooch Parade in 2018. This year's event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

2 BRING ON THE BRASS: The Pentagogical Brass Band, a Las Vegas-based quintet of teachers, will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday in the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The ensemble includes two trumpets, a tenor trombone, a bass trombone and a French horn and plays a variety of music ranging from classics to patriotic and from bluegrass to Broadway. Admission is free.

3 POOCH PAWTY: Four-legged, furry companions will take the spotlight from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday during the second annual Pooch Parade in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. There will be entertainment, dog sport demonstrations, vendors and costume contests, such as best holiday outfit, most obedient and funniest. There is a $5 entry fee per category. Admission to the event is free. Call 702-293-2034 for more information.