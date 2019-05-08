Weekend’s Best Bets, May 9

Historic Preservation Day will be observed Saturday with opportunities to tour a variety of buildings and hear experts speak. Last year's event included a tour of the Six Companies Executive Lodge owned by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Chet Buchanan served as the auctioneer at Boulder City Hospital Foundation's Heart of the Community Gala in 2019. This year's event will be held Saturday, May 11, and honor Lori and Dr. Robert Merrell.

1 TALE OF OUR CITY: Boulder City’s history and efforts to preserve it will highlight a day full of activities Saturday. Historic Preservation Day begins at 9 a.m. with an informational session at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way, and concludes well after dark at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery’s annual block party on Arizona Street. Events and locations can be visited in any order. For a full schedule, visit http://www.bcnv.org.

2 FASHIONABLE MOMS: Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, will host a fashion show fundraiser in honor of Mother’s Day on Saturday. The festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with red carpet arrivals and the show is set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. Clothing from J.C. Penney will be featured. Tickets are $12 each and include a cocktail. They can be purchased at the door.

3 HEARTFELT THANKS: Lori and Dr. Robert Merrell will be recognized for their many years of service during the Heart of the Community Gala presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation. In addition to honoring the Boulder City couple, the event raises funds for the nonprofit hospital with silent and live auctions. The gala begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Creek Golf Club pavilion, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. For tickets or more information, call the foundation office at 702-293-0214.