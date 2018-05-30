Weekend’s Best Bets, May 31

1 INTERSTATE INVITATIONAL: Local residents, business owners and those who work in the city can get a firsthand look at Interstate 11 as it nears completion. People are invited to hike or bike along a stretch of the route between 6-10 a.m. Saturday. Parking is at the bridge near the south end of Buchanan Boulevard where the interstate crosses over. For reservations or more information, email publicworks@bcnv.org.

2 BELLS WILL RING: The Harmony Handbells choir will present “Sounds of Spring” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St. Music inspired by flowers, picnics and spring will be featured, with selections ranging from the classics and jazz to Disney. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

3 TEXAS TWANG: With a core of family members and good friends, the River City Kings out of San Antonio, Texas, have a natural camaraderie and ability to harmonize. The ensemble plays oldies, classic rock and country, as well as top 40 country hits. They will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93. Admission is free.