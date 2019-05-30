Weekend’s Best Bets, May 30

Boulder City's Harmony Handbells will perform songs from movies, musicials and books at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

1 TASTE OF NASHVILLE: Australian singer-songwriter Grayson, who now calls Nashville home, will perform at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. on Friday. He recently put the finishing touches on his newest album, “Window Dreams,” and last year he released “Margarita,” a country-pop tune about the sweet and salty drink. The free show is from 8-11 p.m. The brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

2 BELLS WILL RING: Harmony Handbells will be “Ringing by the Book” Sunday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. The ensemble will present a concert featuring music inspired by stories, movies and musicals. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.harmonyhandbells.com.

3 GRAB YOUR CAPE: Learn how to become a superhero at the second annual Superhero Saturday and comic book fair at Boulder City Library. The event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday and includes lessons in cosplay, the opportunity to learn how to make props and more. At 7:30 p.m. Tonks & the Aurors will present a wizard rock concert. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Visit https://bclibrary.org for more information.