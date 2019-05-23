Weekend’s Best Bets, May 23

Erik Hernandez of Rollin Smoke Barbeque of Las Vegas puts sauce on his rib entry during the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge in 2018. The 15th annual competition returns Friday and Saturday in Bicentennial and Wilbur Square parks.

About 2,000 motorcyclists are expected to ride from Hoover Dam to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019, during the 25th annual Fly Your Flags Over Hoover Dam Run.

1 FINGER LICKING GOOD: The Best Dam Barbecue Challenge returns for its 15th incarnation to Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. Friday, with the majority of the competition and activities scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. More than 30 barbecue teams are expected to compete for cash and trophies. Children can compete as well in the Kids Que contest. There also will be a car show, a rib eating contest, food vendors, a kids zone and a marketplace. Admission is free. Visit https://www.bestdambarbecue.com for more information.

2 THUNDEROUS TRIBUTE: Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to participate in the 25th annual Fly Your Flags Over Hoover Dam Run on Sunday. Riders will meet on the Arizona side of the dam and head to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, starting at 10 a.m. When they arrive at the cemetery, they will join with retired U.S. Army Special Forces for a short Memorial Day ceremony.

3 GOT TALENT?: Thirty acts are expected to participate in the annual BC’s Got Talent show to be presented in the amphitheater at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and popcorn, soft drinks and water will be available at no cost.