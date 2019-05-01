Weekend’s Best Bets, May 2

Activities for people of all ages including a train ride, food and craft vendors highlighted the annual Spring Jamboree, which will be presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Ceramic berry bowls are among the works by Anne Gravett that will be on display in May at Boulder City Art Guild's gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

1 SPRING IN YOUR STEP: Fun and activities for family members of all ages, the Spring Jamboree returns to four downtown Boulder City parks on Saturday and Sunday. This year’s event is being combined with Get Outdoors Nevada Day and includes other new features such as a dinosaur enclosure, tiny house demonstration and second stage for entertainment. Admission is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit springjamboree.com for more information and a schedule of events.

2 TAKE A HIKE: With temperatures expected to be in the high 80s and low 90s this weekend, the conditions will be ideal to hike the trails surrounding Boulder City. For an easy stroll, take the Historic Railroad or River Mountains Loop trails at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. For more information about the trails within the park, visit nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/hike.htm.

^

3 FIRE & FIBER: Artworks in ceramic and fabric will be shown throughout May in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Anne Gravett, the artist, will be feted during an opening reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. More information is available at bouldercityartguild.com.