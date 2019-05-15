Weekend’s Best Bets, May 16

The Sons of Norway will celebrate Constitution Day at Bicentennial Park on Friday, May 17, and is expected to feature a replica of a Viking ship.

Nevada Southern Railway hosts story time trains on the third Saturday of each month at the Nevada State Railway Museum.

1 NORWEGIAN SPECIALTIES: Get a taste of Norway without a passport. Local members of the Sons of Norway will host a Syttende Mai celebration Friday in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. The event celebrates Norway’s constitution and includes a free-will grill, activities for children and parade that is expected to include a replica Viking ship. The event gets underway at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at 7 p.m.

2 NEVADA HISTORY: Michael Green, an associate professor of history at UNLV, will speak about the Silver State’s past during the Third Thursday series at the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum. “The Centennial Year, 1919: America Shapes Nevada” is title of Green’s talk, which will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Segerblom Theatre at the museum, 1305 Arizona St.

3 STORIES ON THE GO: Children of all ages will be able to hear stories as Nevada Southern Railway presents its monthly story time trains. The dining car will be transformed into a movable library and craft area for the 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. rides. Tickets are $10 for those 12 and older and $5 for those 4-11. The depot is at 601 Yucca St. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for details.