Weekend’s Best Bets, March 7

1 AND ALL THAT JAZZ: Join the Mardi Crawl, also known as the Best Dam Wine Walk, on Saturday evening. Visit more than 20 area businesses while sampling an assortment of beverages during the event, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. Check-in is from 4-6:30 p.m. at Daisies in the Desert, 402 Nevada Way. The wine walk continues until 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, with a $5 discount if you have a glass from a previous wine walk. Call the chamber at 702-293-2034 for more information.

2 SAY CHEESE: Works by artist and photographer Angele Florisi are being showcased throughout March in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Her work includes landscapes and modern architecture, focusing on scenes from the American Southwest. Locals are invited to meet Florisi and discuss her work during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday inside the gallery.

3 GET BLUE: The Full Throttle Blues Band returns to Jack’s Place on Saturday. The foursome from Las Vegas has been performing together for more than a decade, playing a mix of rhythm and blues, rock ‘n’ roll, rumba and soul music. The band performs from 6-10 p.m. at the bar and grill, 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

