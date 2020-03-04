Weekend’s Best Bets, March 5

1 ‘MALEFICENT’ MOVIE: Boulder City Library will show “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at 6 p.m. Friday. The film tells the story of Maleficent, who travels to an old castle for the wedding of Aurora to Prince Phillip. While there she learns of a plot by Aurora’s future mother-in-law to destroy the land’s fairies and she joins a group of outcasts to stop her. Those attending are welcome to bring snacks, comfortable chairs and blankets. The Friends of the Library will have snacks and books available for a donation. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

Elle Fanning is Aurora, Angelina Jolie is Maleficent and Sam Riley is Diaval in Disney’s live-action "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," which will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Veteran blues guitarist Rick Berthod will perform a free, all-ages show with his band at 7 p.m. Friday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way.

2 FEELIN’ BLUE: The Rick Berthod Band brings its bluesy sound to Boulder Dam Brewing Co. from 7-10 p.m. Friday. Berthod has performed with such legendary artists as B.B. King, Gregg Allman and Etta James, and is a member of the Las Vegas Blues Hall of Fame. The brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 SKATE PARK POP UP: Locals are invited to see the newest ramp at the city’s skate park in action during a special pop up event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The festivities will include a demonstration by professional skateboarders and bikers, free skate time and assistance for new skaters or those looking to improve their skills. There will be entertainment and prize giveaways. The skate park is in Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256.