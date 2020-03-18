44°F
Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, March 19

By Boulder City Review
March 18, 2020 - 3:49 pm
 

1 BLOOMIN’ FUN: After winter rains, the desert surrounding Boulder City and throughout Lake Mead National Recreation Area is in bloom. The southern end of the park has seen the most wildflowers. As temperatures warm, the flowers will begin to bloom in the northern parts.

2 HOME THEATERS: As government officials encourage people to stay home, it’s a good opportunity to take advantage of the Boulder City Library’s online resources including movies, music, eBooks and eAudiobooks. Visit www.bclibrary.org to see what’s available.

3 CLEAN AND GREEN: Help the community maintain its clean and green reputation by joining with others to clean up the desert surrounding Boulder City from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. A barbecue lunch, sponsored by AFG Insurance Services, at noon will kick off the event. Meet at the south end of Buchanan Boulevard where the pavement ends.

