Weekend’s Best Bets, March 14

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Jennie Smith, left, and Jeanne Thompson, volunteers at the Senior Center of Boulder City, didn't let a little rain stop them from rocking in rocking chairs to help raise funds for the facility during Saturday's Rock, Roll & Stroll in Bicentennial Park.

1 ROCK AND ROLL: Get ready to Rock, Roll & Stroll your way around Bicentennial Park to help raise funds for the Senior Center of Boulder City and its Meals on Wheels program. There will be entertainment and food. Festivities are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park, 999 Colorado St.

2 STORIES ON THE GO: Children of all ages will be able to hear stories as Nevada Southern Railway presents its monthly storytime trains. The dining car will be transformed into a movable library and craft area for the 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. rides. Tickets are $10 for those 12 and older and $5 for those 4-11. The depot is at 601 Yucca St. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for details.

3 PLAY BALL: Boulder City Little League will mark the opening of its season with ceremonies at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. The ceremony is set to start at 10 a.m. and eight games will be played throughout the day starting at 11. The league has 12 teams this year, including two softball teams — the first time softball has been offered.