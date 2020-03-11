Weekend’s Best Bets, March 12

1 PATRIOTIC PANCAKES: Help raise funds for the local American Legion, Post 31, and veterans by joining members for breakfast Saturday. Scheduled from 7-10:30 a.m. at the post, 508 California Ave., the menu includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

2 READY. AIM. EAT: The Shane Patton Foundation is joining with That Others May Live Foundation for a barbecue lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pro Gun Club, 12801 U.S. Highway 95 South. Proceeds from the lunch will go toward the foundation’s efforts to erect a statue in memory of Patton, a graduate of Boulder City High School and Navy SEAL who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. Tickets for the lunch are $25 each. They can be purchased in advance at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4512409 or at the event.

3 GET STEAMED: Steam punk is the theme of March’s Best Dam Wine Walk through downtown Boulder City. Presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, the monthly event features more than 20 stops at local businesses. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Saturday with check-in at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave. Tickets are $25 each; a $5 discount is offered to those who bring a glass from a previous wine walk. For more information, call 702-293-2034 or visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/2020-best-dam-wine-walk.html