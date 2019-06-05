Weekend’s Best Bets, June 6

Families and amateur anglers are invited to Veterans' Memorial Park for Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 8.

1 GO FISHIN’: Grab your rod and reel, then get ready to cast your line for Free Fishing Day on Saturday. As part of National Fishing and Boating Week, locals are welcome to fish for free (no license required) at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., or at Lakes Mead and Mohave. Activities are planned at the park from 7:30-11 a.m.

2 FAMILY FUN: Boulder City Library staff members will host a family storytime with activities for all at the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St.

3 HIS OWN COUNTRY: Chicago-based musician Justin Howl will perform from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Howl, who plays country music, has been described as a throwback performer, with his Mississippi blues roots evident along with traces of sounds more common 70-some years ago. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.