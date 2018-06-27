Weekend’s Best Bets, June 28

1 FESTIVE FOURTH: America the Beautiful: Destination Boulder City is theme of the annual Fourth of July celebration. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. in Bicentennial Park with a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. Starting at 9 a.m., a parade will travel through downtown, ending at Broadbent Park, where there will be midway games, food and drinks. At 11 a.m., there will be a coin toss at the municipal pool. Evening activities and a fireworks show will be held at Veterans’ Memorial Park, with gates opening at 4 p.m. A full schedule is available at https://www.bcnv.org/351/Damboree-Celebration.
2 READY TO ROCK: Hoover Dam Lodge will host the Rockin’ Mockers from 7-11 p.m. Saturday. The ensemble plays oldies, country and blues from a variety of artists including B.B. King, Smashmouth, The Beatles, The Eagles and Elvis Presley. The lodge is at 18000 U.S. Highway 93. Call 702-293-5000 or visit hooverdamlodge.com for more information.
3 GET YOUR GREEN ON: Volunteers will gather at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., to build a community garden. The garden building will take place from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the ranch. Volunteers should bring sunscreen and wear closed-toe shoes. Water and snacks will be provided. Visit http://bit.ly/2JWvqag for details.