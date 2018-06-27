Weekend’s Best Bets, June 28

1 FESTIVE FOURTH: America the Beautiful: Destination Boulder City is theme of the annual Fourth of July celebration. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. in Bicentennial Park with a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. Starting at 9 a.m., a parade will travel through downtown, ending at Broadbent Park, where there will be midway games, food and drinks. At 11 a.m., there will be a coin toss at the municipal pool. Evening activities and a fireworks show will be held at Veterans’ Memorial Park, with gates opening at 4 p.m. A full schedule is available at https://www.bcnv.org/351/Damboree-Celebration.

File Boulder City Police officer Scott Pastore, center, riding his horse, Odie, is joined by Evelio Rafael Sarabia, left, and Chris Jayne, members of the mounted posse that assists the department during last year's Damboree parade. This year's parade begins at 9 a.m. July 4.

File St. Jude's Ranch for Children is partnering with Green Our Planet to create a community garden that will be built Saturday, June 30. Volunteers are welcome.

1 FESTIVE FOURTH: America the Beautiful: Destination Boulder City is theme of the annual Fourth of July celebration. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. in Bicentennial Park with a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. Starting at 9 a.m., a parade will travel through downtown, ending at Broadbent Park, where there will be midway games, food and drinks. At 11 a.m., there will be a coin toss at the municipal pool. Evening activities and a fireworks show will be held at Veterans’ Memorial Park, with gates opening at 4 p.m. A full schedule is available at https://www.bcnv.org/351/Damboree-Celebration.

2 READY TO ROCK: Hoover Dam Lodge will host the Rockin’ Mockers from 7-11 p.m. Saturday. The ensemble plays oldies, country and blues from a variety of artists including B.B. King, Smashmouth, The Beatles, The Eagles and Elvis Presley. The lodge is at 18000 U.S. Highway 93. Call 702-293-5000 or visit hooverdamlodge.com for more information.

3 GET YOUR GREEN ON: Volunteers will gather at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., to build a community garden. The garden building will take place from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the ranch. Volunteers should bring sunscreen and wear closed-toe shoes. Water and snacks will be provided. Visit http://bit.ly/2JWvqag for details.