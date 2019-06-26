Weekend’s Best Bets, June 27

1 SHOOT FOR THE STARS: Join rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area to hear stories about the stars. Then, gather ’round the telescopes to view Saturn, Jupiter and other celestial objects. The program begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Call 702-293-8990 for more information.

Getty Images

(Getty Images)

1 SHOOT FOR THE STARS: Join rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area to hear stories about the stars. Then, gather ’round the telescopes to view Saturn, Jupiter and other celestial objects. The program begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Call 702-293-8990 for more information.

2 GET THE BLUES: Monk and the Po Boys will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Friday night. The Las Vegas-based ensemble presents tributes to the best blues artists through its performances. Their show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

3 NOW YOU’RE COOKING: Join the staff at Boulder City Library to learn how to make delicious, gluten-free dishes. The class, designed for those 16 and older, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Register at the information desk.