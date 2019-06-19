Weekend’s Best Bets, June 20

1 SPLISH SPLASH: You can take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at noon today at the Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B. To help spread the message that swimming lessons save lives, a 30-minute lesson will be taught at more than 600 locations around the world, including Boulder City, during a 24-hour period. There is no cost to participate; registration begins at 10:30 a.m.

2 IT’S ALL RELATIVE: Actor Duffy Hudson returns to the Boulder City Library to present a one-man show, this time as scientist Albert Einstein. After transforming his appearance into that of the German-born scientist, he explains the theory of relativity in a way that all audience members can understand. The free program begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the community room.

3 ROCK ON: Transform an ordinary rock into something special during a painting event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Square 1 Gallery, 1638 Boulder City Parkway. Cost is $10 per person and includes all materials. For more information, call 805-644-8453.