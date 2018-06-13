Weekend’s Best Bets, June 14

1 BOULDER CITY SWINGS: The Dam Short Film Festival is hosting an evening of dance and live music Saturday , June 16, at the historic Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way. Lindy-Ana Jones and the Temple of Swing will perform. The dance will start at 7 p.m., but beginner lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Admission is $20.

2 FUN AND GAMES: Head over to the Boulder City Library for an all-ages game night Friday, June 15. The festivities start at 4:30 p.m. in the community room. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

3 STORIES ON THE MOVE: Nevada Southern Railway will host is monthly story time train rides at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. Kids can enjoy coloring, doing a craft and listening to a story while riding on one of the trains Saturday. The festivities will revolve around Father’s Day. Trains depart at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. Fares are $10 for those 12 and older, $5 for children 4-11 and free for children 3 and younger. Call 702-486-5933 or visit nevadasouthern.com for more information.