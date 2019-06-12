Weekend’s Best Bets, June 13

1 SEE HAPPY: Paintings, drawings and etchings by Marion “Happy” Hoekenga are featured this month in Boulder City Art Guild’s Gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Hoekenga will be at the gallery from 1-3 p.m. Saturday to speak with people about her art. Refreshments will be served.

(Marion ‘Happy’ Hoekenga) Paintings, drawings and etchings by Marion “Happy” Hoekenga, a member of the Boulder City Art Guild are on display in July at the group’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. She will be honored during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

1 SEE HAPPY: Paintings, drawings and etchings by Marion “Happy” Hoekenga are featured this month in Boulder City Art Guild’s Gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Hoekenga will be at the gallery from 1-3 p.m. Saturday to speak with people about her art. Refreshments will be served.

2 LONG MAY SHE WAVE: Learn the history of the American flag when Boulder City Elks Lodge hosts its annual Flag Day service at 3 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. Eight flags, representing 1775 through today, will be displayed and brought into the lodge by members of Boy Scout Troop 7. Refreshments will be served.

3 STORIES ON THE GO: Children of all ages will be able to hear stories as Nevada Southern Railway presents its monthly storytime trains. The dining car will be transformed into a movable library and craft area for the 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. rides. Tickets are $10 for those 12 and older and $5 for those 4-11. The depot is at 601 Yucca St. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for details.