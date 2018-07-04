Weekend’s Best Bets, July 5

1 TALES AND SONGS: The Hampstead Stage Co. will bring its show “American Folktales & Songs” to the Boulder City Library at 3 p.m. Friday in the community room. The show, set during the height of the Great Depression, revolves around two traveling workers who find warmth in sharing folk songs and tall tales on a frigid night. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

2 GRAB YOUR DANCIN’ SHOES: The Southern Nevada Old Time Contra Dancers will present a Jane Austen formal dance Saturday in the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. The evening will start at 6:30 p.m. with beginners lessons. Cost is $5 for members and first-time visitors, or $10. For more information, call 702-303-3020.

3 RECORD BREAKER: Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will attempt to set a world record while teaching people about boating safety Saturday. From 1-3 p.m., they will gather at the Cottonwood Cove marina to set a record for the most life jackets worn. There also will be family activities and information about safe boating. Call 702-293-8970 for more information.