Weekend’s Best Bets, July 4

1 HAVE A DAMBOREE GOOD TIME: Festivities to celebrate our nation’s independence start early today (7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast in Bicentennial Park) and continue until well after sundown. They include a parade through downtown, which starts at 9 a.m.; midway games, food and fun in Broadbent Park, which begin immediately after the parade; and festivities in Veterans’ Memorial Park, which begin at 4 p.m. The fireworks show is planned for 9 p.m. For a full schedule, visit http://bit.ly/2LipTu4.

The 71st annual Damboree parade kicks off at 9 a.m. today, July 4, in downtown Boulder City.

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum inside the Boulder Dam Hotel features exhibits that tell the history of Boulder City and Hoover Dam

2 BOWLED OVER: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. Open bowling is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Games are $3 each. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability.

3 APPRECIATE THE PAST: As we look back 243 years to our nation’s founding, why not take a moment to learn a bit more about the city’s origins by visiting the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum? Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.