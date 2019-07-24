Weekend’s Best Bets, July 25

1 BOWLED OVER: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. The alley is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability.

(Marvel Studios) Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in "Captain Marvel," which will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

(Acoustic Mayhem) Acoustic Mayhem, a “no holds barred” variety cover band, will perform a free show starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at The Dillinger, 1224 Arizona St.

1 BOWLED OVER: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. The alley is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability.

2 SHE’S MARVELOUS: Watch as Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war in “Captain Marvel.” The 2019 film will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

3 NO HOLDS BARRED: Acoustic Mayhem will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Saturday night. Featuring three lead vocalists, strong harmonies and instrument switching, as well as covering a wide range of musical genres, they’re like three bands rolled into one. With the smooth vocal stylings of Misha Peony on acoustic guitar and bass, the “rocker” Mitch Jeffers on vocals and drums, and ’80s-influenced band leader J. Quigley also on acoustic guitar and bass, they put the “mayhem” in Acoustic Mayhem. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.