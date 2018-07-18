Weekend’s Best Bets, July 19

1 IT’S THE BOMBER: Lake Mead National Recreation Area will host a special program, to be presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, July 21, on the 70th anniversary of the crash of a B-29 Superfortress bomber into the lake. There will be a panel discussion by experts in aviation, history and the lake, and the debut of a short film featuring underwater footage of the submerged plane. Several artifacts recovered from the crash site will be displayed. Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 702-293-8961.
2 STORIES TO TELL: The Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum will host its monthly story time on the train Saturday. Trains depart at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. With the train ride, there will be stories and crafts. The museum, at 601 Yucca St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. Fares are $10 for those 12 and older, $5 for children 4-11, and free for children 3 and younger. Call 702-486-5933 or visit nevadasouthern.com for more information.
3 LOVE OF THE LAND: Landscapes by Keith Noble are featured this month in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Noble, primarily a self-taught artist, draws his inspiration from the desert surrounding Boulder City and from California’s coastline. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.